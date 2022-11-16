Read full article on original website
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
communityadvocate.com
Stormwater management program to be voted on at Hudson’s Town Meeting
HUDSON – Hudson residents will decide whether to adopt a stormwater management program when they head to Town Meeting next week. There are two articles related to establishing the program on the warrant for the Nov. 21 Town Meeting. “It’s the most equitable way of covering the costs of...
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
thelocalne.ws
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
spectrumnews1.com
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
communityadvocate.com
Tractor trailer rolls over on I-290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A tractor trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after the trailer rolled over. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 18, the Shrewsbury Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer rollover on I-290 near the Route 140 ramp. At the time, the fire department urged drivers to avoid the area.
WCVB
Rolling blackout warnings from local electric company adds to winter utility concerns
GROTON, Mass. — The latest concern for the upcoming winter months comes from a small Massachusetts electric company that is warning customers of a chance for rolling blackouts while the region’s largest transmission company says that is unlikely to occur. Groton Electric Light said in the precautionary letter...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough gardener was internationally known for her iris hybrids
WESTBOROUGH – Row upon row of rainbow-hued irises ― 4,000 in all ― bordered the long lane to the Westborough home of internationally acclaimed iris hybridizer Beatrice A. Warburton. The Westborough Garden Club recently marked its 90th anniversary by celebrating her as the most famous gardener from...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Health Dept. offers sharps disposal
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Health Department is reminding residents that needles, syringes and lancets should not be disposed in regular household trash in Massachusetts. That’s under a statewide ban that went into effect in 2012. In Shrewsbury, residents can bring their sharps to the Health Department to properly...
NECN
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department
A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
communityadvocate.com
Shirley W. Price, 95, of Hudson
– Shirley W. Price, 95 of Hudson, died peacefully, on November 16, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sheffield, MA. She was the wife of the late John W. Price. They were childhood sweethearts and were married for 57 years. Born in Tyrone, PA, she was the daughter of...
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
