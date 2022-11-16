ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities

“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Stormwater management program to be voted on at Hudson’s Town Meeting

HUDSON – Hudson residents will decide whether to adopt a stormwater management program when they head to Town Meeting next week. There are two articles related to establishing the program on the warrant for the Nov. 21 Town Meeting. “It’s the most equitable way of covering the costs of...
HUDSON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns

WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
WORCESTER, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
BEDFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Tractor trailer rolls over on I-290 in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – A tractor trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after the trailer rolled over. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 18, the Shrewsbury Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer rollover on I-290 near the Route 140 ramp. At the time, the fire department urged drivers to avoid the area.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough gardener was internationally known for her iris hybrids

WESTBOROUGH – Row upon row of rainbow-hued irises ― 4,000 in all ― bordered the long lane to the Westborough home of internationally acclaimed iris hybridizer Beatrice A. Warburton. The Westborough Garden Club recently marked its 90th anniversary by celebrating her as the most famous gardener from...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Health Dept. offers sharps disposal

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Health Department is reminding residents that needles, syringes and lancets should not be disposed in regular household trash in Massachusetts. That’s under a statewide ban that went into effect in 2012. In Shrewsbury, residents can bring their sharps to the Health Department to properly...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department

A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shirley W. Price, 95, of Hudson

– Shirley W. Price, 95 of Hudson, died peacefully, on November 16, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sheffield, MA. She was the wife of the late John W. Price. They were childhood sweethearts and were married for 57 years. Born in Tyrone, PA, she was the daughter of...
HUDSON, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy