Eunice, LA

Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18 Brittany Davis, 31, 800 block of Jerome Loop, Opelousas. Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Gregory Anthony St. Romain, 41, 4200 block of Highway 114, Hessmer. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Trinity Drake Fontenot, 21, 200 block of Jess Bergeron Road, Opelousas. Bench…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 17 00:21 Down at 9th and Vine with two subjects on bikes. 06:27 Caller from Holiday Inn said truck was broken into, tools were stolen. 08:27 Caller in the 1300 block of Peach is meeting with Red in reference to loose dogs. 09:03 Flagged down, at 3rd and Hwy. 190, subject said dog was attacking someone. 10…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from the Vick Community near Effie has been arrested after barricading himself from police officers, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Franks, 30, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant for criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2022. Stacy Paul Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested for shooting another man in back with shotgun in July 2021, sheriff says

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA

