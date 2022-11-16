Read full article on original website
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18 Brittany Davis, 31, 800 block of Jerome Loop, Opelousas. Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Gregory Anthony St. Romain, 41, 4200 block of Highway 114, Hessmer. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Trinity Drake Fontenot, 21, 200 block of Jess Bergeron Road, Opelousas. Bench…
Ville Platte councilwoman arrested overnight on charges of election fraud, forgery
A Ville Platte City Councilwoman, who is currently in a runoff for re-election to her late husband's seat, has been arrested on fraud and forgery charges
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 17 00:21 Down at 9th and Vine with two subjects on bikes. 06:27 Caller from Holiday Inn said truck was broken into, tools were stolen. 08:27 Caller in the 1300 block of Peach is meeting with Red in reference to loose dogs. 09:03 Flagged down, at 3rd and Hwy. 190, subject said dog was attacking someone. 10…
St. Landry man arrested after allegedly altering checks
A St. Landry man has been arrested after allegedly altering checks, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from the Vick Community near Effie has been arrested after barricading himself from police officers, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Franks, 30, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant for criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2022. Stacy Paul Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37,...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Help needed solving catalytic converter thefts
While workers were preparing for the school year, they noticed damages to two school buses. An unknown suspect or suspects stole catalytic converters off of the two school buses.
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Opelousas man arrested for shooting another man in back with shotgun in July 2021, sheriff says
An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Crowley Police looking for teen missing since Oct. 28
The Crowley Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
LPD seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
Driver who escaped Louisiana train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
Crowley Police Working to Find More Than a Dozen Guns Stolen in Burglary
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is hoping to help the Church Point Police Department with a burglary case in which 14 firearms were stolen. According to officials, the guns stolen included rifles, shotguns, and handguns. These items were taken when a home in the 3000 block of Church Point Highway was...
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from a Rayne home
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms.
