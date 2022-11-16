According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Prairieville, which left one person injured. Raneshia Pointer is charged with principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, two-counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion. Detectives have also received an arrest warrant for Rhesa Pointer, 40 of Baton Rouge. She will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two-counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO