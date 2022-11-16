Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History Again
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United States
WMTW
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine — Schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday due to an online threat against the schools. Police were investigating the threat. School officials said it was a "traditional no-school day." That threat was received before the start of the school day. Schools in Falmouth were also closed Friday....
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
WMTW
'It's just not acceptable': Portland public school employees being paid late, incorrectly
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public School employees have experienced late and incorrect payouts as the district deals with payroll staffing shortages. The district's education technicians have not received a contractually agreed-upon pay increase or back pay as a result. Portland School Board Chair Emily Figdor told WMTW that organizing...
WMTW
City sets deadline for Free Street to reopen in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A normally busy street in downtown Portland must reopen by the end of the day on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. The city has given that directive to the contractor for the project on Free Street. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin says with winter approaching, the...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
WGME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
WMTW
Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable
PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
bates.edu
Bates in the News: Nov. 18, 2022
A selection of recent mentions of Bates and Bates people in the news. Lewiston and Auburn mark Veterans Day — Lewiston Sun Journal. The Lewiston Sun Journal led its Veterans Day coverage with the story of World War II Army veteran Ralph Sylvester ’50, now 98 years old.
NECN
Landscaping Dispute, Tractor Incident Lead to 24-Hour Police Standoff in Maine
An incident stemming from a landscaping dispute has led to a 24-hour standoff between police and a barricaded Maine resident. Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Department said they dispatched deputies to a residence on Spur Road in Cornish for a report of a neighborhood disturbance. A local...
WMTW
Maine Starbucks workers strike on 'Red Cup Day'
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Customers looking for coffee at the Biddeford Starbucks were turned away Thursday. The store was closed as workers joined in a nationwide strike, picking outside the coffee shop throughout the day. The strike coincided with Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," one of the brand's biggest promotional events...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
WMTW
Portland city staff members present a new plan for the future of Eastern Promenade food trucks
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council’s Housing and Economic Development Committee and Sustainability and Transportation Committee presented their recommendation for the future of Eastern Promenade food trucks during a meeting on Tuesday. A wide array of trucks used to park on the road along the top of the...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
