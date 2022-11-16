ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

crossroadstoday.com

Listen now: Relocating to Florida, Thanksgiving, loan forgiveness and a streaming preview

Florida’s population has exploded over the past century, largely driven by retirees relocating to the state. But are hurricanes putting the Florida retirement dream at risk?. Following Hurricane Ian that slammed the state late in late September, Dr. Robin Bachin, Founding Director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement and an Associate Professor of History at the University of of Miami, wrote an article for The Conversation on the topic you can read here: Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm’s way.
FLORIDA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

North Carolina Christmas parade crash injures performer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost...
RALEIGH, NC
crossroadstoday.com

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
crossroadstoday.com

California recovers pandemic job losses amid economic woes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California said Friday it had recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, a moment that normally would celebrate the end of a downturn but instead was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy amid layoffs in the state’s historically strong tech industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with 3 feet (0.91 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
crossroadstoday.com

Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President...
IDAHO STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the...
ARIZONA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats this...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

