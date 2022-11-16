'Chicago PD' Actress Teases Burgess's 'Big Episode' in New Instagram Post

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/Getty Images

It’s time for Kim Burgess to shine!

Marina Squerciati took to Instagram on Nov. 16 to tease her upcoming episode of Chicago PD.

In a post shared to her over 800 thousand fans, Squerciati wrote, “TONIGHT'S BURGESS'S BIG EPISODE!”

She continued to tease what's to come by sharing a personal anecdote behind the post, adding, “My Mom just called and was all, 'It's your big show; why haven't you posted?!' GUYS, WATCH MY EPISODE DON'T MAKE MOM MAD." She also included a handful of clever hashtags like #youdontwanttoseemomangry iloveourfans #sodontletmomdown #getthewholefamilytowatch#makemomproud.

The actress added a photo from Wednesday’s episode titled “Under the Skin,” which found her situated between her co-stars Patrick Flueger (who plays her on-again-off-again love interest Adam Ruzek) and LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater).

“Also, is it just me or is Laroyce on like the cover of GQ, while I'm like posing for a yearbook photo during my awkward years. Damn, Ro. 🥵🔥” she jokingly added in the caption.

It’s been awhile since fans were treated to a Burgess-centric episode, as much of the season has focused on the fallout of Jay Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) departure, welcoming newcomer Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and a human trafficking storyline featuring Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

However, Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 8 will take a break from the multi-episode plot involving the Chief’s son as he forces Hank Voight’s (Jason Beghe) team to handle a “dead fish” case, which brings Burgess “back into difficult memories from her past.”

In the promo, Intelligence deals with a serial killer, which reminds Burgess of her near-death experience when she was shot and left to die in a Chicago PD Season 9 episode.

Check out the promo video below:

Chicago PD—along with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire—airs Wednesday nights on NBC.