Kris Jenner Secures Her First 'Vogue' Cover at 67

By Carly Silva
 3 days ago
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We all know Kris Jenner is a pro at getting her daughters impressive photoshoot gigs, but now it's her turn to be the cover star.

The 67-year-old momager recently landed her first Vogue cover as the star of Vogue Czechoslovakias December 2022 issue because, of course, she can't let her daughters have all of the spotlight.

Jenner gives supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner a run for her money while gracing the cover of the prestigious magazine in a demure black-and-white shot that shows her looking right into the camera.

The Kardashians star shared the cover photo, as well as a series of inside shots, to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to celebrate her major accomplishment. In the stunning snaps, Jenner is seen posing in a long black cape coat while another shot shows her wearing an exaggerated octopus-inspired gown by Bad Binch Tongtong. (Recording artist Lizzo has also donned the unique dress in a previous cover for Vanity Fair).

"It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue!" the reality star-slash-business mogul captioned her Instagram post. "Thank you to the entire @vogueczechoslovakia team, editor in chief @andreabehounkova, the @morellibrothers, and my amazing glam team @etienneortega and @leajourno. #VogueCS"

Jenner's youngest daughter Kylie Jenner was clearly proud of her gorgeous mama for the shoot, commenting "wow wow 🔥" under Tuesday's post.

Other celebrities, including Rita Wilson and Faye Resnick also took to the comments section to celebrate Jenner's look with various clapping hands and flame emojis.

Even Vera Wang commented on the post, writing, "👏👏👏👏👏🔥🖤. LOVE THIS XV."

Jenner later shared a follow-up post with more snaps from the shoot, which caught the intention of her A-lister pal Paris Hilton who called the photos "Gorgeous😍👸🏻🔥🔥." Her mom, Kathy Hilton, also chimed in with her own comment, a series of heart and flame emojis.

