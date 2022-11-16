Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open food resource

News Release

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma, received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma.

According to Feeding America's recent data, one in four American Indians experience food insecurity — a significantly higher proportion compared to the national average of one in nine Americans. Oklahoma as a whole faces above average rates of food insecurity per the United States Department of Agriculture.

The new food resource center will serve 4,000 American Indian households within the first year and provide food and healthy diet education through an evidence-based food program. Oklahoma City Indian Clinic is the largest urban Indian health care facility in the contiguous United States and the only Indian health care facility in the Oklahoma City area. Serving over 22,000 patients from over 200 federally recognized tribes, OKCIC is in a unique position to address food insecurity among American Indians in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma City Indian Clinic is dedicated to providing excellent health care to American Indians, and we know that food insecurity can lead to negative health outcomes,” said Robyn Sunday-Allen, OKCIC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are thankful for this Bank of America grant because it will allow us to connect patients with the resources they need and improve the health outcomes for American Indian families across Oklahoma.”

Those living with chronic conditions may require specific dietary needs but are unable to access the foods best suited to manage their conditions. By providing healthy, no-cost food to patients, it will build a foundation to improve health outcomes directly linked to chronic diseases. Additionally, OKCIC will include healthy diet education with support from in-house dietitians.

“Supporting our Native American community is aligned with our ongoing commitment to advance economic mobility and opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds,” said Tony Shinn, President, Bank of America Oklahoma City. “To compliment the culturally sensitive health and wellness work already provided by Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, the Food Resource Center will go a long way in addressing food insecurity in our Native communities.”

Goals of Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center include:

Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption

Improving nutrition knowledge and behavior

Promoting healthy shopping and cooking

Promoting healthy body weight

Preventing or managing diabetes and other diet-related health conditions

Providing a stigma-free food insecurity environment

Food assistance is OKCIC’s most requested resource; the addition of this food resource center will have a significant impact on American Indian health.

About Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic was established in 1974 to provide excellent health care and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. The clinic staff cares for more than 22,000 patients from over 200 federally recognized tribes every year. American Indians can receive a range of services, including medical, dental, pediatrics, prenatal, pharmacy, optometry, physical fitness, nutrition, family programs and behavioral health services. For more information, please call (405) 948-4900 or visit www.okcic.com .

