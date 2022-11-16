‘The View’ Hosts Mock Trump’s ‘Sad’ Energy – And Turnout – in Presidential Campaign Announcement: ‘Like a Defeated Mussolini’

Read full article on original website
Gee glad to see I wasn't the only one to notice. He looked like he didn't want to be there. Looks to me that his lawyers are telling him this is your only way out look like the victim and just act crazy with the same old BULL💩. Deprograming hospitals are open please seek help and come back to the America we all love. STOP THE HATE. Your leader has left the WH!✌️
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Stephen Colbert Hits The Jackpot With A Billion-Dollar Troll Of Trump
The "Late Show" host puts Trump's favorite conspiracy theory into a ridiculous new context.
Bill Maher makes grim prediction about Trump in 2024
Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher sits down with CNN's Fareed Zakaria to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and what could happen if former President Donald Trump runs for office again in 2024.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discusses the January 6th select committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump, her political future and the future of the Republican Party in an exclusive interview.Oct. 23, 2022.
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
WATCH: Crowd at Trump 2024 announcement stopped from leaving while former president was speaking
Former President Donald Trump proved he could handle delivering a lengthy address Tuesday evening, but the speech may have been a bit too long for some guests at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
'The View' host Ana Navarro called Tiffany Trump's wedding celebration a 'MAGA funeral'
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on November 12 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Her wedding was held days after the GOP's midterm "red wave" failed to materialize. On Monday, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Tiffany's wedding a "MAGA funeral." Tiffany Trump's wedding to businessman Michael Boulos on...
Full List of Republicans Who Have Dumped Donald Trump After Midterms Flop
Pressure is continuing to mount against Donald Trump following the Republican Party's poor showing in the midterm elections. Three days after the November 8 polls opened, the GOP has been unable to gain a majority in the House as widely expected, with signs the Democrats may still hold on to the Senate.
How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support. Politico reported a roundup...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says
Ivanka Trump hated "all the criticism and threats" that came with being in politics, The New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday. Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has...
Race for GOP whip turns nasty as Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. angrily weigh in
CNN — The competitive race for House GOP whip has turned nasty in the home stretch, with key allies of former President Donald Trump taking public swipes and placing angry private phone calls to one of the leading contenders for the No. 3 leadership position. Last week, Fox News...
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
