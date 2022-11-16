‘The View’ Hosts Mock Trump’s ‘Sad’ Energy – And Turnout – in Presidential Campaign Announcement: ‘Like a Defeated Mussolini’

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...

2 DAYS AGO