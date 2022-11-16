ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Kris Jenner Finally Gets Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover

By Ananya Panchal
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoa6y_0jD5QOEN00

The 67-year-old momager stunned in the magazine’s December 2022 “Leaders” issue.

Kris Jenner.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Almost everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has graced the cover of Vogue at some point, except the woman who started it all herself. That changed this week as Vogue CS— the Czech/Slovak edition of the publication—shared its December 2022 “Leaders” issue featuring momager Kris Jenner.

The 67-year-old posed in soft loose black turtleneck paired with chunky earrings and bracelets for a series of black-and-white photos taken by the Morelli Brothers . Her first outfit included a long black coat, gloves and oversized rectangular sunglasses. Jenner channeled her inner Cruella de Vil with a power pose, sticking one palm out to the side and holding one up to her ear like a phone.

The most notable outfit in the package, however, was a funky octopus suit— one that Lizzo wore in her November Vanity Fair cover shoot—designed Bad Binch Tong Tong. Stylist Yael Quint and Creative Director Jan Králíček were involved in Jenner’s shoot as well.

“It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue,” she wrote and thanked the team, including editor in chief Andrea Behounkova .

Jenner’s glam featured her iconic short hair (by Lea Journo ) styled in a fluffy chic manner and a bold reverse smoky eye (with more drama on the lower lash line as opposed to above) by Etienne Ortega .

Vogue CS posted a montage on their official IG account of a collection of old videos of Jenner—on red carpets, in interviews and on Keeping Up With the Kardashians —doing what she does best.

“The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder,” the magazine captioned the post with everyone’s favorite saying.

“If you do something that you love and you have this amazing energy behind it, it makes life so much better,” Jenner says in a voiceover. “It’s the best job in the world.”

Family members and fans alike flooded the comments to show their love and express how long-awaited Jenner’s cover-girl moment was.

“Hard to believe you are the mother of 6 ADULTS and a grandmother to 12,” someone wrote. “You are stunning!”

“Strong, independent and always impeccable,” another piped. “A beautiful woman.”

Kylie Jenner commented “wow wow 🔥” while Paris Hilton wrote “Gorgeous😍👸🏻🔥🔥.”

Jenner launched a master class this summer on personal branding and how to “stand out and stay on top, whether you’re selling or sharing.”

In the tutorial, she walks viewers through how she built the Kardashian-Jenner empire from the ground up and spills the “secret sauce” on how the family has remained at the top through multiple reality TV shows, businesses and scandals.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 14

Related
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
RadarOnline

Travis Scott Sneaks Into Miami Club At 4 AM Without Kylie Jenner As Rumors Swirl She's 'Sick' Of His Commitment Issues

While Kylie Jenner was celebrating Halloween with her two children in Los Angeles, her boyfriend was on the opposite coast partying his face off until the wee morning hours. RadarOnline.com has learned that Travis Scott snuck into E11even nightclub in Miami at 4 AM over Halloween weekend on the heels of rumors that Kylie, 25, is "sick" of the rapper's commitment issues.
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Jason Momoa's Buzzcut & Head Tattoo Made Their Red Carpet Debut

At long last, Jason Momoa finally stepped out for his first post-big-chop red carpet appearance, and it was a total serve. Despite the dismay that some folks felt when the Aquaman actor’s luscious locks were shorn in September, the head tattoo and undercut combo Momoa debuted at the Los Angeles Slumberland premiere was far from a dramatic transformation. Surprisingly, it actually looked familiar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
904
Followers
44
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy