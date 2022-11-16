ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Tim Allen's phone call with Jay Leno and advice for his 'Santa Clauses' co-star, his daughter

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Giving himself the heave-ho-ho-ho.

Sixteen years after the last installment of "The Santa Clause" movie franchise, Disney+' s limited series "The Santa Clauses” finds Scott Calvin ( Tim Allen ) trading his trusty reindeer for retirement.

The six-part revival follows a successful trilogy with Allen at the reins of Santa's sleigh after St. Nick slid off Scott's roof in the original "The Santa Clause," released in 1994. Since Scott put on the red suit, he became Father Christmas. The movie raked in more than $190 million at the box office worldwide. "The Santa Clause 2" (2002) earned more than $172 million, and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" made more than $110 million.

Reviving the character seems like a slam-dunk for Disney+, which scored with September's long-awaited sequel " Hocus Pocus 2 ," the streaming platform's most-watched movie.

'The Crown' Season 5 fact check: What really happened in Charles and Diana's divorce

'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood finds himself in bottom 4 after Blake Shelton saves Rowan Grace

Allen said he was interested in reprising the role, but only if the story was good and returned to simpler storytelling. “I know how the business works, and that they're looking for content," he says. "Once they started putting all this together, I said, 'Yeah I'll get back in the suit and go through the prosthetics, which was a marvelous experience because I look younger as Santa Claus than I do in person.'"

In the new series, things have gone a little south at the North Pole. Scott is worried his role of giving gifts all over the world is taking precious time from his family. His wife, Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), is sick of her role as Mrs. Claus and looking like “a timeworn, overstuffed armchair.” Their children (Austin Kane and Allen’s daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, in her screen debut) wonder what life is like outside Santaland.

No Tim Allen in 'Lightyear?' Tom Hanks, new Buzz voice Chris Evans discuss the casting choice

How Great American Family and Candace Cameron Bure are angling for Hallmark's holiday movie crown

The series also brings back favorites from the film franchise, including Scott’s eldest Charlie (Eric Lloyd) and elf Bernard (David Krumholtz). A new but familiar face also pops up at the North Pole: Peyton Manning as himself makes a play for Santa’s job. “Can’t wait to rub this in Brady’s face,” the Hall of Fame quarterback says in a trailer.

“I'm a huge football fan, and he's one of the best,” says Allen, 69. “He's also one of the most interesting funny people outside of football. He's a natural at this.”

Allen acknowledges that, like Scott, he has contemplated retirement. He has even talked about it with good friend Jay Leno, who Allen says is “doing well” after a gasoline fire that erupted in Leno’s garage this weekend , causing "serious burns” to his face and hands.

Allen says that during a phone chat Leno told him, “Yeah, I got burned pretty bad.’ I said, ‘But you're on the phone. I would be crying in the hospital if I was burned. He goes, ‘Yeah, it's pretty bad.’ ‘Do you have no central nervous system? I don't understand how’re you talking on the phone.’ But he's doing all right.”

Leno said in a statement Monday that he would just need "a week or two to get back on my feet." But Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, said Wednesday that Leno is “realizing that he does need to perhaps take it a little slower than he initially anticipated." (Leno had surgery for excision and grafting and will need another procedure later this week .

Jay Leno 'in good humor,' stable condition after gas accident that burned his face, hands

'Home Improvement' stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn channel 'Tool Time' for History DIY show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGkcG_0jD5PzPh00
Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno suffered burns over the weekend, following a fire in his garage. John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Leno feels “Why retire?” Allen says, and so does he. Allen, known for roles in “ Toy Story ,” Fox's “ Last Man Standing ” and ABC's “Home Improvement,” loves acting and stand-up comedy, minus the hotels and ironing his own clothes while touring. “There's about 40 minutes on stage that's a blessed event, that I get to entertain and make people laugh,” he says. “I love to laugh, and I get to extend that love I have to them.”

Time off makes him nervous. There was a time when Allen’s job robbed him of time with his family, like his on-screen "Santa Clauses" counterpart.

During “my first marriage (to Laura Deibel) I was gone a lot, in order to gain my career,” he says. “And I've always looked back. I didn't spend that much time with my older daughter (Katherine, now 33), and I do my very best to constantly make amends to her."

Things with his daughter Elizabeth, 13, whom he shares with his second wife, actress Jane Hajduk, are much different by comparison. “I'm not on the road as much, so I’m at a lot of her events,” he says. “It's a very different situation, but I've made that transition because I can.”

90+ popular Christmas movies to watch this holiday season on Netflix, Hulu and more

Christmas movies for kids: A guide to 100+ family films to stream this holiday season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxvvK_0jD5PzPh00
Tim Allen reprises his role of Santa/Scott Calvin in "The Santa Clauses." He appears in a scene with Matilda Lawler, far left, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane and Elizabeth Mitchell. Disney/James Clark

Allen and Elizabeth also spent time together on the set of “The Santa Clauses,” which the proud dad describes as “overwhelming.”

“Every scene we did together I was going ‘This is amazing!’” he says.

Allen, an executive producer of the series, requested Elizabeth be cast just as a background elf, but he says her acting skills landed her the role of Santa’s daughter.

“She read so well, a random sentence. They said, ‘Could she read a little bit more?’” Allen says. “I wanted them to assure me they're not doing this because she's my daughter. She kept reading ... and even her mom and I were going, ‘God, (she) really drilled this.’”

Wakanda Forever' to 'Avatar 2': 10 movies you must see this holiday season, from 'Black Panther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usoGC_0jD5PzPh00
Tim Allen says he and his wife, actress Jane Hajduk, were floored by daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick's acting skills. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

After another audition, Allen said, it was apparent his daughter “just did it better than everybody else. I didn't say one word, and they looked at me, and I said: ‘We got five more girls to read, everybody. Let's move on.’ And that was all I ever said, and they ended up casting her.”

Allen advised his daughter: “You have one job here, which is add value to everything that (the crew has) done so far. That's your job. You're no more important, you’re no less important. And she did all that. That's all I really cared about – that she acted with respect.”

Consider Elizabeth on her dad’s nice list.

Contributing: Charles Trepany

The 20 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked (from 'Home Alone' to 'Die Hard')

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Allen's phone call with Jay Leno and advice for his 'Santa Clauses' co-star, his daughter

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
People

Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno

Jay Leno has been married to his wife Mavis Leno since 1980 Jay Leno and Mavis Leno's love story started at a comedy club. The former Tonight Show host met his wife after he performed at the iconic Comedy Store in the '70s. Jay admittedly "wasn't very good at dating" and Mavis didn't think she would ever walk down the aisle. However, that all changed when the pair met. "I always had this idea that I would never get married," Mavis told PEOPLE in 1987. "But with Jay, I...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
HAWAII STATE
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy