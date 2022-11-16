Read full article on original website
Jones Bikes Tools up Their own Plus & Fat Bike Fenders, Made in the USA!
Ashland Oregon's Jones Bikes is stepping up to replace their fender vendor (see what I did there?). The goal? To make their own Jones Fender Blanks for tire sizes from 3.8″ to 4.8″. These fenders can be bought as blanks with separate, specific-size black fender stays or silver adjustable stays to fit your bike, allowing for a more custom fit with little modification needed.
8bar Pankow Steel Touring Bike Smooths Road Commutes & Gravel Adventures on a Budget
8bar's new steel Pankow touring bike strikes a versatile balance between everyday functionality and all-terrain capability. A steel touring bike is certainly nothing new, but 8bar's Pankow looks to mix all the best of modern adventure-ready bikepacking gravel bikes with the classics of loaded world tours – all at a super affordable price!
KASK Launches The Sintesi: A Bike Helmet For Any Occasion
If you want to cycle safely on a wide range of terrain without having to change gear, KASK's designers have something they'd like you to see. With the Sintesi, KASK offers riders a helmet...
Yeti SB140 29er Hits the Sweet Spot With All-Mountain-Ready Carbon Trail Bike
While Yeti already revamped their enduro & cross-country bikes in the past week, the new in-between SB140 trail bike might be the most versatile of all. Getting back to the purest definition of a mountain bike for all types of riding – both uphill and back down again – this new trail bike bleeds over to all-mountain capability thanks to bigger wheels, refined suspension, and the latest in do-it-all geometry…
Cane Creek Makes Suspension Service Procedures Public
To put it lightly: servicing mountain bike suspension components is not simple. Most anyone can look at a rear shock on a bike and intuit what it does on a rudimentary level. But relatively few can marshal a detailed explanation of what's going on inside the linkage that makes it do what it does.
KAV Portola: KAZE 3D-Printed Bike Helmet Gets Stronger & Lighter Thanks to Proprietary PolyCarbon Filament
If you haven't been paying attention, 3D printing is popping up everywhere in the world of cycling. From saddles, to dropouts, to yes, even helmets. Among the companies creating helmets out of thin air, KAV has been leading the way with recent honors for their Portola helmet like a Red Dot award, a Design & Innovation Award, and one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022.
BMC Roadmachine AMP X e-road bike gets silent, high-speed TQ motors
Building on the ultra-quiet, ultra-small TQ 50Nm motors used on their recent Fourstroke AMP LT mountain bike, BMC is giving their endurance Roadmachine the AMP'd treatment, too. It uses a premium carbon fiber frame and...
Bombtrack Beyond²: Harald’s House Blend Tall Bike Takes Adventure Gravel to New Heights
Bombtrack Bikes has a YouTube series called House Blend where they highlight unique builds of their no-nonsense bikes by some favorite independent bike dealer shops around the world… and the latest project is a doozy! The product of the creative mind & skilled torch of Dropbar Bikes owner Harald Kinzel, this steel Beyond² might just set a new higher bar for drop bar adventure gravel touring…
Holiday Gift Guide – The Best Gifts for Gravel Cyclists!
Gravel, "grav grav", groads…whatever it is your favorite cyclist calls it (and can't stop talking about), gravel is here to stay. And since our obsession here at Bikerumor is the gear and components, here are our top gift ideas for improving every ride for the gravel-loving (or just gravel-curious) rider in your life…
