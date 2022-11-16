Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. While Yeti already revamped their enduro & cross-country bikes in the past week, the new in-between SB140 trail bike might be the most versatile of all. Getting back to the purest definition of a mountain bike for all types of riding – both uphill and back down again – this new trail bike bleeds over to all-mountain capability thanks to bigger wheels, refined suspension, and the latest in do-it-all geometry…

2 DAYS AGO