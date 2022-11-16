Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Chris O'Dowd on Slumberland, Bridesmaids, and that Cloverfield Paradox line
The actor: Actors have types, and Chris O’Dowd is no exception. And given his Irish sense of humor and the self-awareness required of regular A.V. Club interviewees, he has no issue poking fun at his own roles, from “big, slow guy” to “sitcom dad.”. But like...
TechRadar
Slumberland review: Netflix's fantasy movie is a visual treat, but pulls its punches
If you’ve ever wanted to see Jason Momoa hamming it up as an amalgamation of every fantastical troublemaker in recent cinematic history, Slumberland is for you. The DC favourite is a hoot as a peculiarly-dressed satyr who forms an unlikely and literal dream team with Marlow Barkley’s orphaned tween in a kids caper that, unlike most Netflix originals, looks sumptuous enough to hit the big screen. Admittedly, this extremely loose adaptation of Winsor McCay’s early 20th century comic strips is a case of style over substance, with its central themes of love and loss barely touched upon. But the spectacle alone is still worthy of a place in your queue.
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
A.V. Club
Fire meets water in the teaser trailer for Pixar’s Elemental
Despite the increase in the number of Pixar movies over the last 10 years, in 2022, we’re only getting one. Elemental, Peter Sohn’s first Pixar film since the rare total misfire, The Good Dinosaur, hits theaters next June, but the teaser trailer will give you a taste right now. Just don’t burn yourself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely unknown genre-twisting medieval horror flick hunts down a new audience
Horror is almost overwhelmingly set in the modern era, or maybe if you’re lucky, as far back as the early 1900s. Given how much the occult fascinated our ancestors, including ones from several centuries ago, it’s a shock we don’t see more horror movies set then. Then...
‘Spirited’ Will Destroy Your Holiday Spirit and Hope for Humanity
At this point, children are born into this world with the story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol encoded within their DNA. I would wager that there is not one person in this world who doesn’t know the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, the three ghosts, and Tiny Tim and his equally teeny wooden crutch, who has been in desperate need of a Halls honey-lemon cough drop since 1843.
A.V. Club
The Last Manhunt corrects history, but needs more to make it compelling
Jason Momoa fans may want a little forewarning about The Last Manhunt, which prominently places both his name and face on the poster. Chiefly, that he’s not really in it. His character of “Big Jim” has maybe three scenes, suddenly popping into the story with little impact, or establishment of where the hell he just came from. Essentially, he’s doing a good deed for a story he co-wrote, and one that’s likely personal to him. Momoa has a home in the Joshua Tree area, and the story of Willie Boy, previously filmed as the Robert Redford-Robert Blake western Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here, is one of the region’s most prevailing true-life tales.
A.V. Club
The kids are not alright in new Lullaby trailer
Dear film and television directors everywhere: please, please stop giving Oona Chaplin babies to raise! The first one didn’t exactly go according to plan. Remember Robb Stark’s doomed, pregnant wife Talisa from Game Of Thrones? The one who got stabbed in the stomach, over and over and over again? Yeah... that Oona Chaplin.
Time Out Global
The 18 best scary Christmas horror movies
Yuletide-themed horror films to spread some holiday fear. For some film fans, the transition out of spooky season and into the most wonderful time of the year can be jarring. One month you’re bathing in blood, then the next thing you know it’s nothing but candy canes and hot cocoa and family togetherness. Sure, many of us have a soft spot for at least one classic Christmas movie. But there’s an equally sizable demographic for which consuming sickeningly sweet holiday cheer just leads to a stomach ache.
A.V. Club
10 coffee table books every pop culture fan should give—or get—this holiday season
With gift-giving season upon us, The A.V. Club has rounded up the best coffee table books for the pop culture lover in your life. Some of the must-haves this season include The Kick-Ass Book Of Cobra Kai, a photo-filled behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s hit show featuring interviews with Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and more. Simpsons superfans will scream over Treehouse Of Horror: Ominous Omnibus Vol. 1—the first of three volumes containing spooky comics created by Matt Groening. Need more ideas? Read on to find out about all the page-turning presents to buy for that beloved bookworm this holiday season.
A.V. Club
Dead To Me bids farewell with an unusually tender season 3
[Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers for Dead To Me seasons one and two.]. Dead To Me runs in circles. Netflix’s tragicomedy hinges on the strength of an unlikely companionship that is constantly tested. Let’s revisit these hurdles: Judy (Linda Cardellini) hits and kills a man while driving. The guilt makes her befriend his widow, Jen (Christina Applegate). In a fit of rage several episodes later, Jen bludgeons Judy’s smarmy ex-fiancé to death. They often lie to each other and then come clean during these events, all while hiding their crimes from the police. Dead To Me has spun a similar mysterious yarn during both seasons. The repetition succeeds because it forges an unshakable bond between two women who couldn’t be more different from each other. It’s their unexpected synergy, not their secrets, that make the show compelling.
A.V. Club
Disenchanted continues the tradition of hiding Disney Easter eggs in plain sight
The musical extravaganza Enchanted was notable for many things—bringing an animated Disney princess to life; launching the film career of Amy Adams; the original songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz; and, of course, the many self-referential gags aimed at Disney feature-animation history, going all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. The now-defunct official Disney blog Oh My Disney once counted 57 references to past Disney projects, from the iconic storybook opening to voice-actor cameos to the camera work in the climactic ball scene. According to director Adam Shankman, the sequel Disenchanted incorporates even more nods for eagle-eyed fans to spot.
Cinderella review – a rapturous Rodgers and Hammerstein fairytale
Euphoric songs are delivered with splendour as the duo’s musical finally gets its European premiere, with a fantastic lead performance by Grace Mouat
A.V. Club
Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman improv a holiday homicide in the trailer for Murderville'sChristmas special
It’s been nine months since Netflix released the first season of Will Arnett’s improvised murder mystery show Murderville, which means it’s been about eight months since we started seriously craving more of it—a very silly and delightful show about making celebrities uncomfortable by asking them to improvise their way through fully fictitious fatalities, without having access to the script that the rest of the perfumers are working from.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unintentionally creepy start to a failed cinematic revolution hops aboard the streaming Top 10
Performance capture is part and parcel of the filmmaking experience these days, but it’s almost always utilized in tandem with practical sets, green screens, and assorted Volume-esque soundstages. That might be because of Robert Zemeckis, who tried and failed to kick-start a cinematic revolution with The Polar Express, only for interest and enthusiasm in the experiment to peter out.
A.V. Club
The White Lotus will open for a third season at HBO
HBO has officially given the green light for season three of Mike White anthology satire series The White Lotus. The next season promises a new White Lotus venue as well as a new cast. “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not...
The Best Coffee Table Books to Gift the Film Buffs in Your Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Cinephiles know that movie magic is real. What other medium can transport us to different worlds, bring characters to life and wow us with special effects? From galactic adventures to time travel, films have the special capacity to show us things that are only possible on the screen. They allow our imaginations to run wild and are an exhilarating escape from the every day. From Spike Lee’s best-selling “Spike,” which brings the director’s most famous scenes and behind-the-scenes creative process to...
‘Ride Above’ Review: Mélanie Laurent in a Heartwarming French Horse Drama
Not since a teenage Elizabeth Taylor rode her steed to victory in National Velvet has a film about a kid and a horse proven such an effective tearjerker as Christian Duguay’s French drama about a young girl who doesn’t let a terrible accident prevent her from pursuing her dream of becoming a jockey. The film may feel predictable at times in its plot machinations, but it nonetheless exerts a solid emotional pull that should make it a crowd-pleaser upon its theatrical release next month in its native country. Ride Above recently received its U.S. premiere as the centerpiece film of...
Watch Previously Unreleased ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Clip
A previously unreleased scene from the comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles has been released in anticipation of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary. In the clip, Del Griffith (John Candy) and Neal Page (Steve Martin) are seated together on a packed flight. Del begins offering unwanted parts of Neal’s meal to the third man in their row (veteran character actor Bill Erwin). The only thing Neal wants to hang onto is his brownie, that is until a neighboring woman’s hair ruins the desert. Naturally, Neal in annoyed by the situation, but Del remains upbeat regardless.
