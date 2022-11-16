ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Talk: Health Insurance Tobacco Surcharges

By David Sorensen
 3 days ago

Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk attorney Matt Buzzetti discusses a topic that could potentially affect your pockets.

Matt addresses a viewer’s question about tobacco surcharges. Based on the information Matt addressed as it relates to tobacco surcharges on health insurance policies. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), group health plans can charge tobacco users up to 50% more for their health insurance premiums than non-tobacco users, and when they do it is called a tobacco surcharge.

New York State along with a handful of other states prohibits this at a state level. However, Pennsylvania is not one of the states. So since the health insurance companies are not able to add a tobacco surcharge for tobacco users, the result may be higher health premiums overall. There is also the option for health insurers to give additional benefits, or discounts on premiums to those who do not use tobacco products, they just are not able to charge extra for the use of tobacco.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com .

