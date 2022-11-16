Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crimestoppers seeks tips about multiple vehicle burglaries
On Monday, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers of the Salina Police Department were sent to the Salina Family YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, regarding multiple vehicle burglaries. It was discovered a female suspect stole several vehicle keys from unsecured lockers in the locker room. She went into the parking lot and stole property, to include financial cards, from those vehicles. The victim’s financial cards were used at two businesses in Salina.
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
Kan. teen captured after burglary is linked to additional crimes
RILEY COUNTY—A Riley County teen arrested in connection with a burglary has been charged with an additional count each of criminal damage to property and burglary, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County
Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 12-18
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DOLFORD, RAYFEL LEE Junior; 21; Fort Riley. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of property...
Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in NW Salina Friday
No one was injured in a residential fire in northwest Salina Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 1100 block of State Street just before 3 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from a residence on the south side of the street. Salina Fire...
Salina man arrested after alleged threat with machete
A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning that officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
KWCH.com
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
adastraradio.com
Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson firefighters arrived at the home on Wednesday to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Crews attacked the fire from outside the home, located at 409 W. 6th Avenue, before going inside to fight the blaze. The fire department said the home was being...
Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County
A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 11-14-22
Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pistol from a car. Police say a Palmetto 9mm handgun and two full magazines were stolen from a car in the 700 block of W. Ash. The owner reported the theft on November 10 and told police there was no sign of forced entry into his 2018 Dodge Charger. Loss is listed at $600.
Four Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning. Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man […]
100s of motorcyclists expected for 36th annual Salina Toy Run
Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0