Twitter czar Elon Musk says Donald Trump will be allowed back on the platform. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted late Saturday, a day after posting a poll for users to vote on whether they wanted the former president allowed back. Incidentally, Musk’s announcement came shortly after Trump himself appeared to take a dig at the social media giant, saying he “doesn’t see any reason” to return to Twitter, where “they have a lot of problems.” He vowed to stick with Truth Social, which he said, “is doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter.” The former president was famously booted from Twitter in January 2021 after his posts were deemed to have risked inciting violence in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot.Read more at The Daily Beast.

11 MINUTES AGO