Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Barron Trump Towers Above Crowd in Low-Height Soles for Donald’s Re-Election Announcement at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was suited up for his father Donald Trump’s presidential announcement. The event happened yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., as the former president announced his bid for re-election in 2024. During the occasion, the 16-year-old sat by his mother Melania Trump in the front row of the event,...
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Naomi Biden, 28, says 'I do' on the South Lawn of the White House as Joe and Jill join family and friends for granddaughter's 'private' wedding - as cops swarm area and close off public parks
Naomi Biden was married at the White House on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony surrounded by her family and friends. The event was closed to the press despite being held on government property. It was the first wedding held at the White House in nearly two decades and the 19th known one to take place there.
Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won’t subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he’s not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. “There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” GOP Rep. Jim Comer told...
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
Musk says Trump's Twitter account to be reinstated after poll shows narrow support
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former U.S. President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk.
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department. Jack Smith, a DOJ alum known for his work in international war crimes prosecutions, will take over the investigation into...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd...
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department’s ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here’s how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers — a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters — is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured...
Elon Musk Says Trump to Be ‘Reinstated’ on Twitter
Twitter czar Elon Musk says Donald Trump will be allowed back on the platform. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted late Saturday, a day after posting a poll for users to vote on whether they wanted the former president allowed back. Incidentally, Musk’s announcement came shortly after Trump himself appeared to take a dig at the social media giant, saying he “doesn’t see any reason” to return to Twitter, where “they have a lot of problems.” He vowed to stick with Truth Social, which he said, “is doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter.” The former president was famously booted from Twitter in January 2021 after his posts were deemed to have risked inciting violence in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Democrat concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tight Colorado House race
Democrat Adam Frisch announced Friday that he had called GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and conceded the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Although there will be an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state’s office, Frisch said in a live Facebook speech that he did not ask for a recount, does not expect the results to change and does not want there to be fundraising done for an essentially fruitless cause.
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP’s slim House majority. The Associated Press has declared race too close to call with Boebert up by 0.16% or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 with nearly all votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado comes when the margin is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to declare an automatic recount.
Sen. Cassidy says he will not join Louisiana governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided not to run for Louisiana governor next year, opting instead to focus on his work in the Senate. With Cassidy’s announcement Friday, many are waiting to see if Louisiana’s other senator will run. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has said he is “giving serious consideration” and will make an announcement “soon.” Kennedy is a Republican who easily won reelection to Congress last week. Louisiana’s highly anticipated 2023 gubernatorial race is expected to attract several strong GOP candidates because term limits prevent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from seeking a third consecutive term.
VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official says Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok. The official says Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an earlier meeting between the two leaders that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” On Friday, Harris pitched the U.S. as a reliable economic partner, telling a business conference on APEC’s sidelines that the U.S. was there to stay.
