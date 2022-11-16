ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
Glorilla reveals Anyway... Life’s Great 2023 tour dates

Glorilla has confirmed details of a headline tour in early 2023. The run of live dates start in January and follow the release of her major label debut, Anyways... Life’s Great, last week. The tour begins in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 27 and will run until the end of February. The last scheduled show is in Washgton D.C. on February 25 with details of a homecoming show in Memphis to come.
Lizzo Announces 2023 North American Tour

Just one North American leg of Lizzo’s The Special Tour is not enough. The “About Damn Time” singer recently unveiled another round of dates for a second trek in support of her fourth studio album, Special, which dropped in July. Scheduled to wrap the tour’s first North...
P!nk Reveals Ninth Album ‘Trustfall’

P!nk has revealed the details behind her ninth album, Trustfall, out Feb. 17, 2023. The project follows 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. “It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” P!nk said during a Good Morning America interview on Nov. 18 of the album.
Paramore have changed the artwork of their 2013 self-titled album

Have changed the artwork of their 2013 self-titled debut album. The original cover featured frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left in December 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with the band. Now, the artwork has been updated on all streaming...
