Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

City SC squad growing ahead of inaugural season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fans will see a mix of young talent Wednesday night at the first match at CITYPARK played by St. Louis City SC 2. St. Louis City SC 2 is the team’s developmental squad. Ahead of its first season, St. Louis City SC is designing a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City plans to add $42 million facility for 911 dispatch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - To tackle 911 problems that have long plagued St. Louis, the city is moving closer to a plan to consolidate police, fire and EMS dispatch in one place. “Our 911 system is a bottleneck where police dispatch answers all the calls and basically triages to police, EMS or fire,” explained Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Downtown business ready for MLS fans

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Businesses in downtown St. Louis are anticipating how game days at CITYPARK will impact them. The Irish bar Maggie O’Brien’s held a grand reopening just days before the inaugural match at the new stadium. The business got a bright green paint job outside and a brand new interior.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

