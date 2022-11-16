ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - To tackle 911 problems that have long plagued St. Louis, the city is moving closer to a plan to consolidate police, fire and EMS dispatch in one place. “Our 911 system is a bottleneck where police dispatch answers all the calls and basically triages to police, EMS or fire,” explained Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

