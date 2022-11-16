Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Plenty of Christmas activities coming up
The Christmas season is upon us and with that there will be numerous events and activities for those in the community to take advantage of in Porterville. The Christmas season always begins with a bang every year on the day after Thanksgiving with the opening of the Model Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum that day and the Christmas Tree Lighting that night. Here's a look at those events and some of the other events and activities being offered in Porterville during the Christmas season:
Porterville Recorder
Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar to open December 2
The re-launching of the Historic Palace, so to speak, has been delayed slightly, but Greg Woodard, owner of the new Palace establishment who also owns the historic building at the corner of Main and Oak, said the little bit of a wait will be well worth it. The Palace Kitchen+Craft...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is in full swing
Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year. Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
Hanford Sentinel
Thanksgiving food giveaway draws hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. At one point, the line completely filled the streets circling the college. Food for...
thesungazette.com
Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment
TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
Porterville Recorder
City: Veterans not charged to hold parade
Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council started off with two honorable presentations spotlighting an excellent city employee and a local business, which were followed by several upset comments during oral communications. The meeting began with two presentations, the first of which introduced Porterville firefighter Austin Gonzalez as the...
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
KMPH.com
Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
Porterville Recorder
Council considers restricting access to 18-wheelers
After receiving a complaint from Porterville resident Rick Hatfield, Mayor Martha A. Flores brought the idea of prohibiting commercial vehicles on certain streets to the council during their regular meeting on Tuesday night. The streets in question included E. Yates Avenue, S. Roche Street and E. Worth Avenue between S....
abc45.com
VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals
Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
Man sentenced for fire that destroyed multiple Visalia businesses
56-year-old Jessie Hager learned his fate in court Friday morning after admitting he started a fire in a dumpster in downtown Visalia seven months ago.
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
KMPH.com
3 arrested, accused of stealing merchandise from sports store in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Visalia Police Department announced the arrest of three people in connection to retail thefts Wednesday night in Visalia. The Property Crimes Unit was focused on retail theft groups that were targeting local businesses on Mooney Blvd. Detectives were at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Mooney...
Tulare hit and run victim unconscious in hospital, CHP searching for driver
A violent impact on State Route 137 near Soults Drive led to 911 calls around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Comments / 0