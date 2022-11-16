Read full article on original website
WATCH: Clovis East boys get huge block, dunk against Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. – The Clovis East boys basketball team beat Sanger Thursday night 73-70, with the help of a thrilling play in the final minute. The Timberwolves led the Apaches 71-70 with under one minute to play, when they turned it over in Sanger’s half of the court, but as the Apaches went in for […]
MHS boys, Escarzaga, Acevedo advance to state
The Monache High boys cross country team upset Frontier on its way to a Valley runner-up finish at the CIF Central Section Championship on Thursday at Woodward Park. Monache qualified for the State Championships to be held November 26 at Woodward Park with its second place finish in Division II. The top two teams qualified for state.
Good Sports: Harry Kargenian's legendary voice in Tulare high school football
For more than 50 years, Harry Kargenian's voice has been echoing throughout high school football games in Tulare.
Caruthers, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FFX: Semifinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County teams remain in the CIF Central Section football playoffs but Liberty’s Division I semifinal against Buchanan is getting the most attention. The semifinal is a rematch of a game in September that ended in controversial fashion due to weather. Lightning forced the ending of the game that still […]
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals
Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
Man dead following crash involving semi-truck in Delano
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash near Delano that left one man dead and another injured.
TCSO investigating early morning shooting in Strarthmore
Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told Deputies he was in his house when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been shot in the shoulder.
Plenty of Christmas activities coming up
The Christmas season is upon us and with that there will be numerous events and activities for those in the community to take advantage of in Porterville. The Christmas season always begins with a bang every year on the day after Thanksgiving with the opening of the Model Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum that day and the Christmas Tree Lighting that night. Here's a look at those events and some of the other events and activities being offered in Porterville during the Christmas season:
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
City: Veterans not charged to hold parade
Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council started off with two honorable presentations spotlighting an excellent city employee and a local business, which were followed by several upset comments during oral communications. The meeting began with two presentations, the first of which introduced Porterville firefighter Austin Gonzalez as the...
Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar to open December 2
The re-launching of the Historic Palace, so to speak, has been delayed slightly, but Greg Woodard, owner of the new Palace establishment who also owns the historic building at the corner of Main and Oak, said the little bit of a wait will be well worth it. The Palace Kitchen+Craft...
