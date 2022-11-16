The Christmas season is upon us and with that there will be numerous events and activities for those in the community to take advantage of in Porterville. The Christmas season always begins with a bang every year on the day after Thanksgiving with the opening of the Model Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum that day and the Christmas Tree Lighting that night. Here's a look at those events and some of the other events and activities being offered in Porterville during the Christmas season:

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO