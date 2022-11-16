ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Porterville Recorder

MHS boys, Escarzaga, Acevedo advance to state

The Monache High boys cross country team upset Frontier on its way to a Valley runner-up finish at the CIF Central Section Championship on Thursday at Woodward Park. Monache qualified for the State Championships to be held November 26 at Woodward Park with its second place finish in Division II. The top two teams qualified for state.
PORTERVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Caruthers, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COALINGA, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
SANGER, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia school gives back to the community

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
VISALIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

TCSO investigating early morning shooting in Strarthmore

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told Deputies he was in his house when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been shot in the shoulder.
STRATHMORE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Plenty of Christmas activities coming up

The Christmas season is upon us and with that there will be numerous events and activities for those in the community to take advantage of in Porterville. The Christmas season always begins with a bang every year on the day after Thanksgiving with the opening of the Model Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum that day and the Christmas Tree Lighting that night. Here's a look at those events and some of the other events and activities being offered in Porterville during the Christmas season:
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
Porterville Recorder

City: Veterans not charged to hold parade

Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council started off with two honorable presentations spotlighting an excellent city employee and a local business, which were followed by several upset comments during oral communications. The meeting began with two presentations, the first of which introduced Porterville firefighter Austin Gonzalez as the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar to open December 2

The re-launching of the Historic Palace, so to speak, has been delayed slightly, but Greg Woodard, owner of the new Palace establishment who also owns the historic building at the corner of Main and Oak, said the little bit of a wait will be well worth it. The Palace Kitchen+Craft...
PORTERVILLE, CA

