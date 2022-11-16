Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
WUSA
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Brings the Whole Family Along for Incredible NASA Tour in Houston
Carrie Underwood recently took a break from her Denim & Rhinestone tour to explore NASA’s Texas headquarters with her family. The tour brought the country music star to Austin and Houston this week, which meant she was right next to Two Independence Square, which is the site of the administration’s main operations.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA 'Voice' contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination
Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.
msn.com
Katy Perry Goes Country In All Denim For Stunning Duet With Thomas Rhett At CMAs
Katy goes Kountry! The ‘American Idol’ judge stunned at the CMA Awards ahead of her performance with Thomas Rhett!. Katy Perry has discovered some of country music’s greatest talents as a judge on American Idol. Now, she’s taking on one of the genre’s biggest stages alongside one of the biggest stars! The “Firework” singer arrived donning an all-denim look at Bridgestone Arena for the CMA Awards, before her performance of ‘Where We Started’ with Thomas Rhett. Katy stunned in a off-the-shoulder, plunging denim jumpsuit that featured wide-leg pants and a sleek corset. The jumpsuit also had a large bow on the side that added some of Katy’s usual sass on the red carpet! Her dark hair remained sleek and parted in the middle, while her jewelry was sparkling, as she rocked a diamond choker and dangling earrings.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center
Carrie Underwood spent some much-needed time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, November 4. The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off the fun, family outing. Article...
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee Cabin, “The Hideaway,” Is Officially On The Market
One of Willie Nelson’s old Tennessee properties has officially hit the market, and can be yours for a whopping $2.5 million, according to People. The property is located in the countryside just 30 minutes outside of Nashville, and features beautiful three-bedroom log cabin. The 155-acre property also boasts two ponds, a hay barn, and plenty of pasture land.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Completely Different In New Photo
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe looked pretty much the same during each season of the popular show. However, in a few recent photos, he seems to be changing up his hairstyle and his look. Now, fans are quite confused about what he really looks like these days. A photo circulated...
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
