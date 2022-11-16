ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wvxu.org

Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education

Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
wvxu.org

Derek Merrin elected as new Ohio House Speaker

State Rep. Derek Merrin has been elected as the new Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Merrin (R Monclova Township in Lucas County), 35, will lead the house for the 135th General Assembly which starts in January. “I am deeply humbled and honored by the trust and confidence the...
wvxu.org

Ohio celebrates UC-inspired program that's helping to create more startups statewide

New startups have increased dramatically since Ohio streamlined the patent and licensing process, enabling inventors to own their intellectual property. In the four years since UC pioneered the process, new startups in Ohio went from 12 to 89. This additional commercialization means more money for Ohio and, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, "it’s creating a virtuous cycle of prosperity."
