Unlikely partnerships form to oppose proposed constitutional amendment change
A proposal to change the required number of votes for citizen petitioners to get in order to amend the state constitution is attracting a broad range of opponents. The plan would require citizen-led constitutional amendments to get 60% approval on the ballot in order to pass. The proposal from Secretary...
LaRose proposes requirement for citizen-led constitutional amendments to pass with 60% of the vote
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, is leading an effort to change the rules for ballot issues that amend the state constitution by requiring those issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to pass. Ohio citizens are able to bypass the legislature in order to create policy...
Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education
Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
Derek Merrin elected as new Ohio House Speaker
State Rep. Derek Merrin has been elected as the new Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Merrin (R Monclova Township in Lucas County), 35, will lead the house for the 135th General Assembly which starts in January. “I am deeply humbled and honored by the trust and confidence the...
Ohio celebrates UC-inspired program that's helping to create more startups statewide
New startups have increased dramatically since Ohio streamlined the patent and licensing process, enabling inventors to own their intellectual property. In the four years since UC pioneered the process, new startups in Ohio went from 12 to 89. This additional commercialization means more money for Ohio and, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, "it’s creating a virtuous cycle of prosperity."
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider tells Ohio lawmakers that gender affirming care ‘saves lives’
An Ohio House committee heard testimony from dozens of people, including “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, who are against a bill that would stop doctors from providing gender affirming or gender transition care to minors. Schneider, a transgender woman who won more than $1 million as a “Jeopardy!” champion,...
Storming Capitol on January 6th was 'really stupid,' Ohio Oath Keeper testifies
In an unexpected turn, Ohioan Jessica Watkins took the stand in her own defense Wednesday in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial in Washington. During her testimony, the bar owner and former Army soldier said it was a “really stupid” decision. She’s the third defendant to testify in...
