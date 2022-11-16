Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Related
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
Police: More human remains found in Boston apartment after ‘fetus or infant’ discovered in freezer
BOSTON — More human remains were discovered in an apartment in South Boston, less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the same address, according to law enforcement officials. Homicide detectives returned to a building at 838 East Broadway...
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
WCVB
At least 2 sets of fetal or infant remains found in freezer in Boston home: 5 Investigates
BOSTON — More human remains have been removed from an apartment in South Boston as officials continue to investigate after fetal or infant remains were found Thursday. Two sets of fetal or infant remains were found inside the freezer of an apartment in South Boston, 5 Investigates has learned.
NECN
Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Police Give All-Clear
Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children's Hospital, after a bomb threat targeted the hospital Wednesday. Boston police investigated and found no active threat, the hospital said in a statement. A police department spokesperson would only confirm the threat at a building on Longwood Avenue, and that there was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute
Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Lowell Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old by the name of Anastasia Svay. Police say she may be with her one-month-old child. Svay was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on November 15th. She is described...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
NECN
Kidnapping of Woman From MBTA Station Spurs Demand for Self-Defense Classes
The kidnapping and rape of a 64-year-old woman taken from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, shocked the community and has prompted an increased demand for self-defense classes. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim, an Asian woman, from the Wollaston stop Saturday morning. He allegedly raped her...
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Wakefield, Friday evening. The crash happened on North Avenue in the area of Quannapowitt Parkway, shortly after 5 p.m. The person was taken to “a regional trauma center” by medical helicopter, according to Wakefield...
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
WCVB
Kayla Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury charges, sentenced to prison
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of perjury. The charges Kayla Montgomery took responsibility for are not related to the disappearance or death of her stepdaughter, Harmony. Kayla Montgomery, 32, allegedly lied to a grand jury in May about when and where...
WCVB
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school
EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
Comments / 0