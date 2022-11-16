ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Police Give All-Clear

Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children's Hospital, after a bomb threat targeted the hospital Wednesday. Boston police investigated and found no active threat, the hospital said in a statement. A police department spokesperson would only confirm the threat at a building on Longwood Avenue, and that there was...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute

Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Kidnapping of Woman From MBTA Station Spurs Demand for Self-Defense Classes

The kidnapping and rape of a 64-year-old woman taken from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, shocked the community and has prompted an increased demand for self-defense classes. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim, an Asian woman, from the Wollaston stop Saturday morning. He allegedly raped her...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Kayla Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury charges, sentenced to prison

Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of perjury. The charges Kayla Montgomery took responsibility for are not related to the disappearance or death of her stepdaughter, Harmony. Kayla Montgomery, 32, allegedly lied to a grand jury in May about when and where...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WCVB

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school

EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
EVERETT, MA

