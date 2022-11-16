Read full article on original website
Liberty-Bakersfield gains sweet redemption, beats Buchanan in CS semifinal
CLOVIS, Calif. — The last time left both teams feeling a little empty. On Friday, there was a definitely thrill of victory and agony of defeat. Defending Central Section Division I champion Liberty-Bakersfield has a strong chance to repeat now following a 30-20 win at Buchanan in ...
WATCH: Clovis East boys get huge block, dunk against Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. – The Clovis East boys basketball team beat Sanger Thursday night 73-70, with the help of a thrilling play in the final minute. The Timberwolves led the Apaches 71-70 with under one minute to play, when they turned it over in Sanger’s half of the court, but as the Apaches went in for […]
MHS boys, Escarzaga, Acevedo advance to state
The Monache High boys cross country team upset Frontier on its way to a Valley runner-up finish at the CIF Central Section Championship on Thursday at Woodward Park. Monache qualified for the State Championships to be held November 26 at Woodward Park with its second place finish in Division II. The top two teams qualified for state.
Caruthers, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Good Sports: Harry Kargenian's legendary voice in Tulare high school football
For more than 50 years, Harry Kargenian's voice has been echoing throughout high school football games in Tulare.
FFX: Semifinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County teams remain in the CIF Central Section football playoffs but Liberty’s Division I semifinal against Buchanan is getting the most attention. The semifinal is a rematch of a game in September that ended in controversial fashion due to weather. Lightning forced the ending of the game that still […]
Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81
TARLETON ST. (2-1) Smith 3-7 4-4 12, Bogues 6-10 1-3 14, Daniel 1-2 2-4 5, Gatkuoth 3-4 1-2 8, Hicks 4-7 18-28 26, Williams 5-12 6-8 16, Hopkins 3-3 0-0 6, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 32-49 89. BELMONT (1-3) Friberg 3-10 0-0 9, Tyson...
Hicks, Tuohy win titles at NCAA cross country championships
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stanford’s Charles Hicks became the NCAA Division I men's cross country champion and North Carolina State's Katelyn Tuohy won the women's side on Saturday. Hicks set a course record at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course by crossing the finish line in 28:43.6, becoming...
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals
Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
Plenty of Christmas activities coming up
The Christmas season is upon us and with that there will be numerous events and activities for those in the community to take advantage of in Porterville. The Christmas season always begins with a bang every year on the day after Thanksgiving with the opening of the Model Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum that day and the Christmas Tree Lighting that night. Here's a look at those events and some of the other events and activities being offered in Porterville during the Christmas season:
VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
Valadao lead swells, Salas’ path shrinks as Kern Co. votes loom in 22nd Congressional battle
David Valadao’s path to reelection continues to look good as his lead swells to its largest point since Election Night, though a large supply of ballots throughout the southern part of the Central Valley continue to be counted. The Hanford Republican led Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) by eight points...
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
Man dead following crash involving semi-truck in Delano
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash near Delano that left one man dead and another injured.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
