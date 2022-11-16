Read full article on original website
Zac Taylor reveals Bengals contacted Larry Ogunjobi before he signed with Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t end up getting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back this past offseason in free agency after his deal fell through with Chicago. But they apparently tried before he went to the Steelers. According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the team was 100 percent in contact...
NFL Reportedly Considering Alternate Sites For Notable Week 11 Game
An insane winter weather forecast in Buffalo keeps getting worse, with meteorologists now calling for three to six feet of snow to fall between Thursday and Sunday. Yes, you read that right. Not inches, three to six feet. With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the ...
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals at Steelers
While it’s possible for the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs with four losses in the division, it’s a path that has very little promise. The only time it’s happened for them in the modern divisional format was back in 2011, when rookies Andy Dalton and A.J. Green snuck into the playoffs despite a 2-4 record against AFC North teams.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns, Ja’Marr Chase remains sidelined
There weren’t too many changes for the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report. Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf) all did not practice for a second consecutive day, and D’Ante Smith (illness) and Stanley Morgan (personal) weren’t on the field either. La’el Collins also resumed practicing after his rest day.
Cincy Jungle
Kevin Huber speaks on his struggles
As the interesting Cincinnati Bengals punter situation continues to progress, veteran Kevin Huber has broken his silence on what appears to be a real battle for who will take on the punting duties this Sunday. Heading into a big AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huber seems to be aware of the struggles he’s faced this season.
Bengals' Twitter account: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter
The photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow smiling and displaying his grills is several months old. But the Bengals' official Twitter account joked with a late-night tweet Thursday - with the app's future uncertain, after a mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign - to let it be "the last pic you see on this app."
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jeff Hartman of SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain
The rematch is upon us and the Cincinnati Bengals desperately need this one against the hated Steelers. It’s hard to gauge exactly how good each of these teams are and in where their current identities lie. For a little help on these questions, we tapped the expertise of Jeff...
Former TE officially retires from NFL as Raven
The Baltimore Ravens have had a lot of players go in and out of their organization, with many enjoying their time as members of the franchise. There have been some who have decided to retire as a member of the Ravens, and recently another player added his name to that list.
Cincy Jungle
Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket
Our friends at Homage have a new offering for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The latest swag to debut is the Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket, which you can see below!. Get yours now, and check out all of Homage’s Bengals gear!
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a bye and are facing what is annually their toughest game of the year—facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh. While the Black and Yellow aren’t the same formidable bunch we’re accustomed to here in 2022, they still present a big challenge, as Cincinnati seeks its first division win of the year.
Cincy Jungle
Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery
The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Midseason update on the 2022 class
Having a bye week in the exact middle of the season is ideal for a mental reset. But for rookies, it’s the only chance they’ve gotten to pump the brakes since the start of the calendar year. It’s also a perfect chance to conduct some midseason evaluations.
Bills escape snowy Buffalo, arrive in Detroit to face Browns
The Buffalo Bills made it out of wintry conditions that included more than 6 feet of snow and arrived in
Cincy Jungle
Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership
A new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks has been announced, which will give Bengals fans an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that’s one of a kind in professional football. The partnership between Campbell Snacks and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati,...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals activate DJ Reader; Drue Chrisman set to punt vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals have activated defensive tackle DJ Reader to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday. In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s road game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincy Jungle
Confidence among Bengals fans is high entering the second half of the season
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week and are set to start the second half of the season with a 5-4 overall record, exactly where they were sitting last season. The Bengals have won three of their last four games with two dominating performances, and one clunker on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Linebacker, Three More Notable Recruits
Cincinnati will start finalizing the 2023 class with NLI's next month.
