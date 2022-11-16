ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals at Steelers

While it’s possible for the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs with four losses in the division, it’s a path that has very little promise. The only time it’s happened for them in the modern divisional format was back in 2011, when rookies Andy Dalton and A.J. Green snuck into the playoffs despite a 2-4 record against AFC North teams.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Kevin Huber speaks on his struggles

As the interesting Cincinnati Bengals punter situation continues to progress, veteran Kevin Huber has broken his silence on what appears to be a real battle for who will take on the punting duties this Sunday. Heading into a big AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huber seems to be aware of the struggles he’s faced this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket

Our friends at Homage have a new offering for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The latest swag to debut is the Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket, which you can see below!. Get yours now, and check out all of Homage’s Bengals gear!
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a bye and are facing what is annually their toughest game of the year—facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh. While the Black and Yellow aren’t the same formidable bunch we’re accustomed to here in 2022, they still present a big challenge, as Cincinnati seeks its first division win of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Midseason update on the 2022 class

Having a bye week in the exact middle of the season is ideal for a mental reset. But for rookies, it’s the only chance they’ve gotten to pump the brakes since the start of the calendar year. It’s also a perfect chance to conduct some midseason evaluations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership

A new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks has been announced, which will give Bengals fans an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that’s one of a kind in professional football. The partnership between Campbell Snacks and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals activate DJ Reader; Drue Chrisman set to punt vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have activated defensive tackle DJ Reader to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday. In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s road game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Confidence among Bengals fans is high entering the second half of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week and are set to start the second half of the season with a 5-4 overall record, exactly where they were sitting last season. The Bengals have won three of their last four games with two dominating performances, and one clunker on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati, OH

