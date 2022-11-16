ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

The true story behind the Queen's 'annus horribilis' speech shown in 'The Crown' — including what the show changed

By Eve Crosbie
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUHgs_0jD5Lxw300
Imelda Staunton as the Queen in Netflix's "The Crown" (L) and Queen Elizabeth II delivering a speech at Guildhall London, England November 1992 (R). Netflix, Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
  • Season five of "The Crown" shows Queen Elizabeth II deliver the famous "annus horribilis" speech.
  • The late monarch appeared to reference the Windsor fire and the breakdown of three royal marriages.
  • However, the speech has been almost entirely rewritten for the show to make this more obvious.

Anyone watching "The Crown," would agree: 1992 was not a good year for Queen Elizabeth II.

The fourth episode of the new season of the historical drama, aptly titled "Annus Horribilis," dives into why exactly this was the case, showing the late monarch grappling with many events that threaten to destabilize the integrity of the royal family from the inside out.

Here's the true story behind the episode, and what was changed for the purposes of dramatization.

Annus horribilis is a Latin phrase that translates to "horrible year"

Although Queen Elizabeth II popularized the phrase, it existed long before she delivered her 1992 speech at Guildhall in London, England. One of its earliest recorded uses was in 1891, according to the London Quarterly Review.

The event the Queen attended when she reflected on her difficult year was supposed to be a happy occasion. It was thrown to mark her 40th year on the throne, also known as her Ruby Jubilee.

The Queen delivered her speech four days after a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, causing more than £36.5 million in damage

It's understandable that the Queen perhaps wasn't in the mood to celebrate as just four days before, on November 20, 1992, a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, the royal family's largest and oldest residence.

The castle, which overlooks London's River Thames, was engulfed in flames for more than 15 hours before firefighters could extinguish it, per the Royal Collection Trust.

The blaze caused more than £36.5 million worth of damage, although fortunately, many priceless works of art and furniture were saved.

1992 was also the year that the marriages of three of the Queen's four children broke down

Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne all ended their respective marriages the same year.

The Queen's second son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, announced that they were officially separating on March 19, 1992, two months after photographs pertaining to an affair between Ferguson and Texan oil millionaire Steve Wyatt were published in the British tabloids.

The next month, on April 23, 1992, the monarch's only daughter Princess Anne finalized her divorce from her husband, Captain Mark Phillips. The Princess Royal and Phillips initially announced their intention to separate in 1989 but had not yet gone through with the official paperwork.

Lastly, Prince Charles and Diana's marriage also came to an end. While the couple's separation was announced on December 9, 1992, a few weeks after the Queen's speech, there had been many telling signs throughout the year that their royal romance was as good as over.

Diana had secretly worked with royal biographer Andrew Morton on the sensational book "Diana: Her True Story," which exposed Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles as well as the other problems in their marriage.

Additionally, one of Diana's own affairs came to light in August 1992 when The Sun newspaper acquired a secretly recorded phone call conversation between Diana and Gilbey's Gin heir James Gilbey. The ensuing scandal was dubbed "Squidgygate," as Gilbey affectionately called Diana "Squidgy."

Charles' own leaked phone conversation scandal, known as "Camillagate" and "Tampongate," was not made public until 1993.

"The Crown" has almost entirely rewritten the speech and even the "annus horribilis" line has been tweaked slightly

The speech shown on "The Crown" vastly differs from the speech the Queen actually delivered, which can be read on the Royal Family's official website.

In her original speech, the Queen doesn't make overt references to the difficulties she's faced in her own life. Instead, she mentions the "last months of worldwide turmoil and uncertainty" and wonders "how future generations will judge the events of this tumultuous year."

Meanwhile, the show's version is far more personal, with the Queen touching upon the many royal scandals of 1992 in the line: "No institution is beyond reproach, and no member of it either."

In "The Crown," the Queen goes on to say: "The high standards we in the monarchy are held to by the public must be the same benchmark to which we hold ourselves personally. If we can't admit the errors of our past, what hope for reconciliation can there be?"

Additionally, in the real speech, the late monarch credited the labeling of the year as an "annus horribilis" to one of her advisors and said: "In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'annus horribilis.'"

The "sympathetic correspondent" was later revealed to be her former assistant private secretary, Sir Edward Ford, according to his obituary in The Guardian.

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Anita Durairaj

The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over the Holidays to Explain "Intent" Writing 'Spare'

Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. According to the Daily Mail, Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023, and a source somewhat dramatically told the outlet: "Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas."
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Insider

Insider

669K+
Followers
37K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy