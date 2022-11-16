ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man shot and Killed Inside Car in West Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Responding officers arrived on scene to discover a white Mercedes SUV that had been struck numerous times by gunfire. An adult male was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released after family notification has been made.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Not wearing a seat belt leads to DWI charge for Morris County man

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 46-year-old Morris County man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township, according to police. On November 17, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 for a seatbelt violation, police said. A roadside investigation determined that the driver,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Stephen Konz, Upper Dublin sophomore, fatally struck by car

Stephen Konz, a 16-year-old sophomore student at Upper Dublin High School, passed away yesterday morning after being struck by a car while jogging Wednesday night at approximately 5:30pm. Upper Dublin High School’s Superintendent Steven Yanni addressed Stephen’s passing in a Youtube message, and principal Bob Schultz offered this message on...
DUBLIN, PA
Daily Voice

Hyundai Driver, 86, Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Princeton, Police Say

An 86-year-old Hyundai driver succumbed to his injuries after veering off of the roadway and crashing into a tree in Princeton, authorities said. Elmer Hsu, of Kendall Park, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Hyundai Kona heading east in the eastbound lane of Princeton-Kingston Road when he swerved to the right and struck a tree on the corner of the intersection with Riverside Drive just after 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Route 94 Crash

A motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a weekend crash with a Honda on Route 94 in Warren County, police confirmed. The crash occurred just before 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen told DailyVoice.com. A four-door Honda sedan was stopped at Vail Road and Rt....
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits

FREEHOLD, NJ – Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced today that the death of 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz on May 1, 2018 was racially motivated. According to Santiago, Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville attacked and murdered Wolkowitz simply because he was white. Hubbard was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, bias intimidation, eluding and theft. It is not known whether or not Hubbard knew Wolkowitz was Jewish at the time of the attack. According to police, at around 7:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Freehold Township Police Department police officers responded to the Chesterfield The post Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes

TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Warren County. The crash happened on Nov. 12, at around 2:48 p.m., at the intersection of Route 94 and Vail Road in Blairstown Township, Blairstown Township Police Chief Scott Johnsen said. Through a...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting & Shooting of Second Man in Camden

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man on Monday evening, as well as the shooting of a second man in Camden City, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy