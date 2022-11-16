Carnegie Hall Nov.-Dec. 2022 Calendar of Events

Fall classes and workshops: Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities through December. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, stained glass, and movement. To register, or for more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org.

Friday, Dec. 2: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Mainstage Lounge preshow reception in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar and snacks available.

Friday, Dec. 2: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Mainstage performance at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Sound of the Season by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Rotating Galleries:

Old Stone Room Gallery – Works by Trey Bryan through Dec. 30.

Museum Gallery – Works by Frederick Hayes through Dec. 30.

Lobby Gallery – Works by Sandra Schmocker through Dec. 30.

Permanent exhibit:

Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.

Carnegie Hall is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

