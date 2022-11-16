Facebook is removing religious views, political views, 'interested in,' and address fields from user profile bios

Getty Images

Facebook will remove a number of personal details from user profile bios starting December 1st.

The platform will remove "Interested in," religious and political views, and address fields.

Removals come a week after Meta let go of 11,000 employees across the company.

Starting December 1st, Facebook will remove a handful of personal bio details that users can share on their profiles, a spokesperson from the company confirmed with Insider on Wednesday.

These fields include "Interested in," which indicates a user's sexual orientation, "Religious views," "Political views," and "Address." The rest of the information such as contact info will remain.

Facebook did not say why its removing these details from its profiles.

Last week, Meta, which owns Facebook, let go of 11,000 employees , or 13% of its workforce, across the company to save money after losing billions of dollars in revenue on lavish spending on the metaverse.