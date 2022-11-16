Man dies following Tuesday, Nov. 8 wreck near First, Limberlost

A pedestrian hit by a car Tuesday, Nov. 8 has died.

According to Tucson police, the unnamed victim — a man in his 80s — was hit by a gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at First Avenue and Limberlost Drive just before 2 p.m. that day. He died in the hospital Tuesday.

The driver was not impaired during the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued.

