Tucson, AZ

Man dies following Tuesday, Nov. 8 wreck near First, Limberlost

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
A pedestrian hit by a car Tuesday, Nov. 8 has died.

According to Tucson police, the unnamed victim — a man in his 80s — was hit by a gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at First Avenue and Limberlost Drive just before 2 p.m. that day. He died in the hospital Tuesday.

The driver was not impaired during the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9

