North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

You're invited to ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza will be held on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pelicans Stadium. It's a free pizza party to celebrate the end of the 2022 hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski made the promise to viewers in 2021...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Make your Christmas list yet? Start now! Santa is on his way to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you started your Christmas lists yet? You might want to soon... because Santa Claus is almost here!. On Wednesday, November 23, at 11 a.m., Santa will make his grand entrance at Coastal Grand Mall, where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his beach house inside Center Court.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Alabama Theatre invites all to get into holiday spirit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Alabama Theatre is hoping to get you into the Christmas spirit. Known as the number one Christmas show along the Grand Strand, the theater turns into a winter wonderland as guests learn the true meaning of Christmas through song.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach town administrator resigns, effective next month

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13. Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17. A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided. The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

