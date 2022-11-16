MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you started your Christmas lists yet? You might want to soon... because Santa Claus is almost here!. On Wednesday, November 23, at 11 a.m., Santa will make his grand entrance at Coastal Grand Mall, where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his beach house inside Center Court.

