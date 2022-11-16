Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Winter Coat Drive to support Myrtle Beach children this winter; Donations needed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Donations are needed for the Neighborhood Services Department's Winter Coat Drive to support children in the Myrtle Beach community. NEW: Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving. Collections run through Friday, Dec. 2 and there are multiple donation...
wpde.com
Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping to place as many shelter pets in a home for the holidays as part of a new holiday program. The HCACC holiday program has two parts. The first option is permanently adopting and taking home a...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach selects city's first opioid program coordinator, talks area epidemic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach leaders said the city's opioid problem led them to appoint their first opioid program coordinator. Funding for the position came from a national opioid settlement agreement earlier this year. In 2020, more than 100 people died in Horry County due to opioids,...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
wpde.com
You're invited to ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza!
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza will be held on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pelicans Stadium. It's a free pizza party to celebrate the end of the 2022 hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski made the promise to viewers in 2021...
wpde.com
Black Wednesday: Everything will be 50% off at Habitat ReStore in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You can get a jumpstart on holiday deals next week. The Habitat ReStore in Horry County will host its annual Black Wednesday Sale on Wednesday, November 23. Everything in the store will be 50% off. The money goes towards building affordable homes for people...
wpde.com
Make your Christmas list yet? Start now! Santa is on his way to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you started your Christmas lists yet? You might want to soon... because Santa Claus is almost here!. On Wednesday, November 23, at 11 a.m., Santa will make his grand entrance at Coastal Grand Mall, where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his beach house inside Center Court.
Carolina Forest senior center breaks ground to accommodate growing senior community
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — As the senior community on the Grand Strand grows, the need to grow with them does too. The Horry County Council on Aging serves seniors by providing them fun, entertaining chances to socialize and get involved in their community. Elaine Gore, executive director of the HCCOA, said the new Carolina […]
wpde.com
Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach kicks off with inflatables, s’mores-making area & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Winter Wonderland is officially back here in Myrtle Beach!. The month-long holiday attraction opened up to the public last night along the boardwalk. This year's event will feature numerous activities for everyone in the family. There are light displays, a holiday market and of...
wpde.com
Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
WMBF
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
wpde.com
Alabama Theatre invites all to get into holiday spirit
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Alabama Theatre is hoping to get you into the Christmas spirit. Known as the number one Christmas show along the Grand Strand, the theater turns into a winter wonderland as guests learn the true meaning of Christmas through song.
wpde.com
Golf tournament set for December aims to collect food, cat litter for NMB Humane Society
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 20th Annual Waccamaw Land & Timber SHIVER FOR THE SHELTER golf tournament is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Arcadian Shores Golf Club. This tournament benefits the animals at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. The goal of the annual event is to...
Lumberton’s Serilda Goodwin appears in holiday film
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lumberton’s Serilda Goodwin is showing off her acting chops in the holiday film “Another Christmas,&rdq
WMBF
Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns, effective next month
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13. Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17. A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided. The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, […]
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
