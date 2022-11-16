Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”

BAITING HOLLOW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO