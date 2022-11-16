Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
News 12
East End Full Show: Blue Duck Bakery Cafe, Manna at Lobster Inn, Finks Country Farm
Doug Geed shows us some great places to get fresh vegetables just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. And don't forget about the pies.
Herald Community Newspapers
Frank's Steaks celebrates 20 years in RVC
Frank’s Steaks is a Rockville Centre community staple that has been delighting local palettes for lo these past 20 years. Located at 54 Lincoln Avenue, this family-owned and operated steak house is the full package, providing customers with incredible food, service, and ambiance. Chris Meyer, the owner, general manager,...
syossetadvance.com
Regal Deli to celebrate a new chapter
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Sherri Banks, former owner of the Regal Kosher Deli and Caterers on Friday, Nov. 4 to thank her and the Weiss family for 55 years of serving the Plainview community. While the Weiss...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
I'm Lovin' It: McDonald's In Yonkers Reopens After Renovations (Video)
A McDonald's in Westchester County that had been closed for renovations is once again serving up Big Macs, nuggets, and fries. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held by Yonkers city officials, including Mayor Mike Spano, marked the reopening of the McDonald's at 1200 Nepperhan Ave. which is now open for business as normal, according to a tweet from the city.
Farmworkers protest outside Pindar wine shop
It would have seemed like any other day in Port Jeff village if not for the group of union farmworkers picketing on Main Street. Half-a-dozen members of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW assembled outside the storefront of Pindar wine shop on Thursday, Nov. 10, in a call of action against the shop’s parent company, Pindar Vineyards of Peconic. The protesters carried picket signs and remained for two hours.
syossetadvance.com
New bubble tea location opens in Syosset
New Kung Fu Tea owner Neha Sabharwal wanted to branch out from her family owned restaurant business to open her own unique location. The 35-year-old mother of two toddlers took her restaurant and hospitality experience, and recently opened a Kung Fu Tea location in Syosset. The store officially opened on October 21 and had its grand opening ceremony this past weekend.
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
longisland.com
Largest Cruise Thru Toys for Tots Collection Drive Coming to Long Island
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the Town’s massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, December 3rd from 9am to 2pm (rain date is Sunday, December 4th). In partnership with the United States Marine Corps and Optimum, the Town is collecting toys to help families and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through December 14th.
northforker.com
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
longisland.com
It’s “Home for the Holidays” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal...
longisland.com
Starbucks Workers Plan Strike Today, On Red Cup Day
Every year Starbucks hosts its annual Red Cup Day. The event kicks off the holiday season for the coffee giant offering patrons a free reusable 16-ounce red cup when they order a handcrafted holiday (or fall) beverage. Coffee drinkers get a ten cent discount on beverages when they return to refill their red cups. Customers line up to get their free red cups every year.
sheltonherald.com
'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square
SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
longislandadvance.net
Raising the ramp with praise
As Patchogue Village trustee Tom Ferb put it, the wrought-iron railing accompanying the Grace A.M.E. Zion Church steps hadn’t been installed, and it was crunch time. It was the last piece of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Firefighters extinguish flames at Island Park auto shop
Officers say the fire started around 5 p.m. at Freeport Transmissions on Long Beach Road.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
