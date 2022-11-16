Matt Brown agrees with Israel Adesanya about stoppage at UFC 281: ‘We’d rather get flatlined and be carried out on a stretcher’

Usman Nurmagomedov definitely understands the weight that’s carried by his famous last name. The cousin of retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov — who now serves as Usman’s head coach — and nephew to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the 24-year-old lightweight comes from a lineage known for creating champions. Sadly, Abdulmanap passed away in 2020, but Usman plans on fulfilling the promise his uncle saw in him when he battles Patricky Pitbull for the Bellator lightweight title at Bellator 288 on Friday.

