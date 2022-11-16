Matt Brown agrees with Israel Adesanya about stoppage at UFC 281: ‘We’d rather get flatlined and be carried out on a stretcher’

Read full article on original website
UFC Vegas 65 preview show: Do-or-die for Derrick Lewis in heavyweight division?
Popular UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis admits he has his back against the wall ahead of his UFC Vegas 65 main event bout with Serghei Spivac, but is it a do-or-die fight for “The Black Beast” in terms of being a contender in the division?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck,...
Usman Nurmagomedov wants to carry on legacy of uncle Abdulmanap by winning Bellator title
Usman Nurmagomedov definitely understands the weight that’s carried by his famous last name. The cousin of retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov — who now serves as Usman’s head coach — and nephew to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the 24-year-old lightweight comes from a lineage known for creating champions. Sadly, Abdulmanap passed away in 2020, but Usman plans on fulfilling the promise his uncle saw in him when he battles Patricky Pitbull for the Bellator lightweight title at Bellator 288 on Friday.
Bellator 288 Results: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2
MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 fight card Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson rematch in a fight for the belt and winner of the $1 million light heavyweight grand prix. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental headbutt from Anderson at Bellator 277.
Patricky Pitbull wants clean win over Usman Nurmagomedov, spot on Bellator vs. RIZIN card in Japan
Patricky Pitbull puts his Bellator lightweight belt on the line against undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov this Friday in Chicago, and guarantees he’s 100 percent focused on retaining his gold. Yet, he’s hoping that a clean victory can convince Scott Coker and Nobuyuki Sakakibara to find him a spot on the Bellator vs. RIZIN card on Dec. 31 in Japan.
UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis, Serghei Spivac on point for heavyweight headliner
Derrick Lewis is ready for another heavyweight headliner. “The Black Beast” tipped the scales at 263 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 65, and opponent Serghei Spivac came in at 254 pounds, making Saturday’s main event official. It is the ninth main event of Lewis’ UFC career and the first for Spivac.
Misfit Boxing 3 Results: Rahman vs. Hardy
MMA Fighting has Misfit Boxing 3 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night. In the main event, Hasim Rahman will square off against former UFC fighter Greg Hardy in a heavyweight contest. Rahman will take on the...
Video: Islambek Baktybek Uulu lands perfectly timed soccer kick knockout to win Octagon heavyweight title
Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan. In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak. Watch the unbelievable finish above. Baktybek Uulu started...
Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream
Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
Olympic gold medalist David Taylor ‘considering’ potential MMA move, but 2024 games take priority
For the first time, Olympic gold medalist David Taylor is contemplating a potential move into MMA. After attending UFC 281 this past Saturday, the 31-year-old Penn State alum said fighting is something he might want to explore. That isn’t something Taylor would have said a couple of years ago. While...
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac cancelled as UFC Vegas 65 loses main event
The Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac main event at UFC Vegas 65 has been cancelled just hours before the fight was set to take place. On Saturday’s broadcast, it was announced that Lewis suffered an illness that forced him to go to the hospital and he was not cleared to compete Saturday against Spivac.
Kiamrian Abbasov stripped of welterweight title after missing weight ahead of ONE on Prime Video 4
Kiamrian Abbasov failed to make weight ahead of his upcoming bout against Christian Lee at ONE on Prime Video 4 and as a result he’s been stripped of his welterweight title. ONE Championship officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight will move forward as scheduled...
Bellator 288 results: Vadim Nemkov shuts out Corey Anderson, Usman Nurmagomedov tames Patricky Pitbull
It was a banner night for Russian MMA as Vadim Nemkov retained his light heayweight title and Usman Nurmagomedov captured the lightweight belt at Bellator 288. Nemkov hobbled Anderson with leg kicks and denied all 15 takedown attempts from Anderson, taking home 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 scores to win the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix for a $1 million payout.
Heck of a Morning: Does Colby Covington have to fight Khamzat Chimaev to get another UFC title shot?
With Colby Covington keeping the next move of his fighting career close to the vest, it appears the UFC is hoping to book a huge fight between the former interim champion and Khamzat Chimaev. In the current state of the welterweight division, does Covington need that fight to earn that third crack at undisputed gold?
Bellator 288 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the limit for their title bout rematch. Their first meeting this past April ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads, which mean Nemkov retained his title. This also serves as the conclusion to the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.
Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Dustin Poirier after UFC 281 win? Reaction to PFL pay-per-view price tag
After a chaotic battle with Michael Chandler in the featured bout of UFC 281 this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden, what could be next for Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses potential options for Poirier...
KSI shoots down Tyron Woodley callout: ‘You haven’t won a fight since 2018’
Tyron Woodley may have picked a fight with the wrong social media personality. The former UFC welterweight champion has renewed his efforts to land a boxing match with YouTube rapper-turned-boxer, claiming in a tweet that KSI is backing out of a fight after past negotiations. In a tweet, Woodley presented what is allegedly a contract for a bout with KSI that would have required Woodley to limited rehydration between weigh-ins and fight night.
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights
Watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 65, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba took place Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight contenders’ bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, but that bout was cancelled due to Lewis having to go to the hospital earlier Saturday and later not being medically cleared to compete.
ONE 163 videos, results: Shinya Aoki, Yushin Okami stopped in first
The second leg of ONE Championship’s doubleheader in Singapore did not go well for Japanese veterans Shinya Aoki and Yushin Okami at ONE 163 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Saygid Izagakhmaev took on Aoki in the final MMA fight on the card and made quick work of the grappling wizard. Cornered by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Izagakhmaev responded to every kick with perfect jabs, but it was a right hand that dropped Aoki. Izagakhmaev rushed and landed dozens of strikes to force referee to stop it.
ONE on Prime 4 video: Christian Lee rallies, stops Kiamrian Abbasov to become champ-champ
Christian Lee is now a two-division ONE Championship titleholder after stopping Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime 4 in Singapore. Lee, moving up from the ONE lightweight (170 pounds) division he rules, battled exhaustion and near-stoppage in the opening frame to rally for TKO at 4:20 of Round 4. Abbasov...
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva set for March 11 UFC event
Flyweights Tyson Nam and Bruno Silva will face off at a yet-unannounced UFC event on March 11. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting. The event’s location and venue have not been finalized. Nam is three months removed from one his...
