Chicago, IL

Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Grist

US unveils $1 billion effort to electrify school buses

Less than 1 percent of the nation’s roughly 500,000 school buses are electric or run on low-emission fuels. That’s about to change. Nearly 400 school districts across the United States, including in several Indigenous tribal lands, as well as in Puerto Rico and American Samoa, will receive around $1 billion to purchase new, mostly electric school buses as part of a Biden Administration grant program.
POLITICO

Who won the Biden dark money lottery

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. The White House-blessed dark money group “Building Back Together” brought in about $41...
The Associated Press

Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
POLITICO

Trump Is No Longer Enjoying Himself — And It Shows

The 2022 version of Trump is less fun and less interesting than the person who rode the golden escalator seven years ago. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. People have long predicted that Donald...
POLITICO

Joe Biden, gay icon

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. President JOE BIDEN, on the cusp of his 80th birthday, can sometimes sound like a throwback...
POLITICO

California’s $25 billion problem

THE BUZZ: The state’s firehose of funding could slow to a trickle. The warning signs have been flashing for months, and yesterday the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office made it clear: California is likely facing a significant budget deficit — an estimated $25 billion next year, with ongoing, albeit smaller, projected shortfalls in years to follow.
POLITICO

With House called, Pelosi plots major announcement

MAKING HOUSE CALLS— It’s official, Republicans will control the House next year. Last night, more than a week after Election Day, the call of Rep. Mike Garcia’s win in California over Democratic challenger Christy Smith pushed Republicans to the 2018 seat threshold needed to hold the House. Seven House races remain uncalled: one in Alaska, one in Colorado and five in California. Democrats lead in four of them.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Meet House Dems' new big three

CRUISIN’ FOR A BRUISIN’? — ELON MUSK tweeted his response this morning to the six Democratic senators, including lead Musk antagonist ED MARKEY (Mass.), who wrote to the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday urging a Twitter crackdown. It came in the form of a crude meme, of course, accusing lawmakers of obsessing over Twitter while ignoring the billions of customer dollars missing at SAM BANKMAN-FRIED’s FTX. (Rest assured, Elon: They’re mad at him, too.) Listen to Markey talk Twitter on Playbook Deep Dive.
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
POLITICO

Congress is divided. Here’s where it may not be.

With Democrats holding onto the Senate and Republicans officially set to control the House, congressional discord and stagnation may seem inevitable over the next two years — to say nothing of intraparty squabbles. The GOP, after all, has already charted a course to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, from...
