KNOX News Radio
Driver flees GF traffic crash
Grand Forks police are searching for the driver of a two vehicle crash Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington Street around 9:30 p.m. An SUV was traveling north on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle heading and turning...
valleynewslive.com
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
lakesarearadio.net
Thief River Falls man seriously injured in rollover crash north of Mahnomen
ERSKINE, Minn (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said the 36-year-old man was driving his minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen when...
KNOX News Radio
TRF man seriously injured in rollover
A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine (MN) this (Wed) morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Kyle Larson was driving a minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen around 7:15 AM. Troopers say...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
valleynewslive.com
Two found dead in apparent early morning shooting in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. Police say when officers got to the area, they found two people, both dead and both with gun shot wounds. Anyone...
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
kfgo.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
KNOX News Radio
GF apartment fire quickly extinguished
Thanks to the quick actions of a tenant only minimal damage is being reported to a south Grand Forks apartment building. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 910 36th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m. last night (Tuesday). When crews arrived they discovered a bathroom fan had malfunctioned and started a fire in the ceiling area. A female resident who was home at the time and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
valleynewslive.com
Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
