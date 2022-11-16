Thanks to the quick actions of a tenant only minimal damage is being reported to a south Grand Forks apartment building. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 910 36th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m. last night (Tuesday). When crews arrived they discovered a bathroom fan had malfunctioned and started a fire in the ceiling area. A female resident who was home at the time and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO