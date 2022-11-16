ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

KNOX News Radio

Driver flees GF traffic crash

​Grand Forks police are searching for the driver of a two vehicle crash Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington Street around 9:30 p.m. An SUV was traveling north on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle heading and turning...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

valleynewslive.com

Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN

NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
ERSKINE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two found dead in apparent early morning shooting in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. Police say when officers got to the area, they found two people, both dead and both with gun shot wounds. Anyone...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen

A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo

COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
NORTHWOOD, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen

(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF apartment fire quickly extinguished

Thanks to the quick actions of a tenant only minimal damage is being reported to a south Grand Forks apartment building. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 910 36th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m. last night (Tuesday). When crews arrived they discovered a bathroom fan had malfunctioned and started a fire in the ceiling area. A female resident who was home at the time and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up

(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
CASS COUNTY, ND

