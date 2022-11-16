Read full article on original website
Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident. According to Sheriff […]
Lafayette woman dies more than 2 weeks after injuries suffered in fire
Lafayette police are asking members of the public for any information they may have about a woman who died after catching fire late last month.
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
Vermillion Co, IN: Student Injured by Accidental Discharge of Police Weapon at School
Vermillion County – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Sheriff Mike Phelps to investigate an accidental shooting, involving a Vermillion County Deputy, that took place on November 17, 2022, at South Vermillion High School, in Clinton, Indiana. At approximately 9:35 a.m., Deputy Tim...
Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
State police confirmed that the weapon involved was the service weapon of the deputy.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
Watseka native creates app, increasing notification time during emergencies
WATSEKA, Ill., (WCIA) — One former police officer from Watseka wants to make sure if there’s a shooting on school property, law enforcement is prepared to handle it within a matter of seconds. “We know as police officers, as a parent myself, our country’s number one act of domestic terrorism has been coined an active […]
Central Illinois school bus driver reassigned after appearing to doze off at the wheel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Melissa Edwards is one of several parents in Livingston County who will be driving their child to school after a video appears to show their bus driver dozing off at the wheel. “I don’t want my kids in a serious car accident because the driver is falling asleep,” she said. […]
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
