Hoopeston, IL

WCIA

Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

All I-72 lanes open after car fire

Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
HOOPESTON, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
newschannel20.com

Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermillion Co, IN: Student Injured by Accidental Discharge of Police Weapon at School

Vermillion County – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Sheriff Mike Phelps to investigate an accidental shooting, involving a Vermillion County Deputy, that took place on November 17, 2022, at South Vermillion High School, in Clinton, Indiana. At approximately 9:35 a.m., Deputy Tim...
CLINTON, IN
WCIA

Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
WTHR

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
LAFAYETTE, IN
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police

A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
STREATOR, IL

