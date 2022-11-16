Killer Queen returns to MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers, in the ARIA Ballroom in 2023.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, November 17th for MGM Reward members and open to the general public on Friday, November 18th. The live performance will be held at the ARIA Ballroom inside MGM Springfield on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The UK-based group has been performing tributes to Queen since 1993. Killer Queen played at a sold-out show at MGM Springfield this past March.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Additional events at MGM Springfield include:

Nov. 26 – Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour

Dec. 3 – Australia’s Thunder From Down Under

Dec. 31 – Foreigners Journey: The Music of Foreigner & Journey ft. Constantine Maroulis

