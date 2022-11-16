ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Killer Queen returns to MGM Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hcryc_0jD5JRff00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers, in the ARIA Ballroom in 2023.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, November 17th for MGM Reward members and open to the general public on Friday, November 18th. The live performance will be held at the ARIA Ballroom inside MGM Springfield on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

MGM Springfield supplies Rachel’s Table with surplus food for those in need

The UK-based group has been performing tributes to Queen since 1993. Killer Queen played at a sold-out show at MGM Springfield this past March.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Additional events at MGM Springfield include:

  • Nov. 26 – Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour
  • Dec. 3 – Australia’s Thunder From Down Under
  • Dec. 31 – Foreigners Journey: The Music of Foreigner & Journey ft. Constantine Maroulis
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner

The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2 hours ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstwire.com

Northampton’s Stayin’ Alive

By 11 p.m., the club was booming. Almost everyone who had entered now danced under a disco ball, shaking and moving with plastic cups in their hands on a Saturday night while the DJ played Afrobeats and Reggaeton. The music reverberated through the floor, making it difficult to hear. People’s...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Fire crews put out electric fire at JCC Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

Boxing fans delight as MassMutual hosts pro boxing Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Granite Chin Promotions presents the Springfield Championship Pro Boxing event Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Boxing fans are getting ready for a weekend of excitement. “We plan on this being a regular thing at the mass mutual center and feature some of the best fighters springfield has along with amateur […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy