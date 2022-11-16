ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRIAD of South Hadley is delivering sand for seniors

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you a senior that is in need of sand to help prepare for upcoming winter storms?

How many inches of snow during first wintry weather of the season in Massachusetts

TRIAD of South Hadley is offering sand for seniors, and Wednesday is the last day to register, according to the South Hadley Police Departments’ Facebook post . TRIAD will deliver a bucket of sand to your home to help with slippery steps, parked cars, or walkways.

South Hadley TRIAD and S.A.L.T. Council started back in 1994 to provide programs that meet the safety needs of South Hadley Elders. If you are a senior who needs sand, call the Senior Center at 413-538-5030 by Wednesday.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

