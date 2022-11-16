Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council
Jason Van Driesche will seek the Democratic nomination for the South District seat held by Joan Shannon during the party’s caucus in December. Shannon said she intends to seek reelection. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council.
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
mynbc5.com
Church Street Marketplace Christmas Tree heads to its destination in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has a tree chosen for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The hard part now is getting the tree to the top of Church Street. That's where Barrett's Tree Services of South Burlington comes into play. They act as the "middle man" between...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh City Council considers snow emergency parking revisions and other items during latest meeting
The Plattsburgh City council had a number of items on its agenda Thursday evening, ranging from approval of department payrolls to considering whether to hire a consultant to help update the zoning code. The council meeting began with two public hearings. One was to receive public input on a change...
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues
The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
WCAX
State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
Washington Examiner
Burlington defunded its police department. You’ll never guess what happened next
Maybe it isn’t news that the liberal town that launched Bernie Sanders's political career defunded its police department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. And maybe it isn’t news that crime got worse in Burlington, Vermont, immediately after the police force was forced to cut jobs.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
newportdispatch.com
RuralEdge awarded $8.65 million for Sacred Heart campus, other local projects
NEWPORT — The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board recently awarded RuralEdge $8.65 million in federal funds to redevelop and rehabilitate a few local properties. RuralEdge says they will use the money to bring 43 new and rehabilitated apartments on three sites in Newport City and Newport Center. They say...
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
Addison Independent
New food hub opens on Exchange Street
The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
mynbc5.com
Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
