Burlington, VT

WCAX

Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues

The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

RuralEdge awarded $8.65 million for Sacred Heart campus, other local projects

NEWPORT — The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board recently awarded RuralEdge $8.65 million in federal funds to redevelop and rehabilitate a few local properties. RuralEdge says they will use the money to bring 43 new and rehabilitated apartments on three sites in Newport City and Newport Center. They say...
NEWPORT, VT
NECN

Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont

Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

New food hub opens on Exchange Street

The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Heavy snow for parts of New York

The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

