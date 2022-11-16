Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
Dozens of Vermont plows get names
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is bringing back the Name A Plow Program. For the second year in a row, it invited Vermont schools to name the state’s snowplows. Last year, public and private schools, homeschooling students and preschools named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. This year, AOT asked Vermont students to name the […]
WCAX
Super Senior: Ray Colton
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Vermont has a rich tradition of heating homes with wood. In the early ‘80s, Colton is credited with helping to change the industry. He was delivering green wood to a Killington condo that he says was going through wood “like no tomorrow.”
Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races
Results of the recounts in the Rutland-2, Bennington-1 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts are expected at the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races.
Colchester Sun
A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
WCAX
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
vermontjournal.com
Forest Service, Christmas Tree permits
RUTLAND, Vt. – U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5.00 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at our GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vt. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:
WCAX
Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Thursday, the world will meet the next generation of professional Santas. The “Santa Camp” documentary explores the training that happens during the summer in the woods of New Hampshire to teach Santas and Mrs. Clauses how to bring holiday cheer.
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
Addison Independent
As deer rifle season opens, results come in low
Many hunters were successful locally as Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer opened this past weekend — but not as many as in most recent seasons. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
hot969boston.com
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
nhbr.com
(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes
With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
Comments / 0