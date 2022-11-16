ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter Cremated: Death Certificate Confirms Cause Of Death Still ‘Under Investigation’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter was cremated after his passing, as was revealed on his death certificate, obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 16. His cremation was performed at Tulip Cremation. The certificate noted that his cause of death has been “deferred,” meaning it’s still being investigated. The “Fool’s Gold” singer’s family is reportedly still in the process of deciding where they will lay the singer to rest. The coroner signed the death certificate on November 9, four days after his passing.

Aaron’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that he was cremated and revealed that his twin Angel was given the ashes, while the family determines what to do. “Aaron Carter was cremated, and his twin sister has the ashes,” they said. “Aaron loved his twin sister deeply, and with all of his heart, and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. The family knew that she would be the best one to hold onto him until they decide on an appropriate place and time to have a ceremony.”

Aaron died at age 34 on November 5. He was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his fiancée Melanie Martin, who he shared an 11-month-old son with, at his Lancaster, California home. After the singer’s death, Melanie shared a heartbreaking message showing how devastated she was by her fiancé’s passing. “We lived a simple life we would have been watching shark tank and having ramen noodles right now probably I just can’t sit in a bed alone I can’t sleep this way how can I sleep,” she wrote on social media.

Aaron’s death certificate revealed that the singer was cremated by Tulip Cremation. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Aaron’s cause of death was deferred after the initial examination on November 6. Sources close to the “I Want Candy” singer told HollywoodLife exclusively about what had happened on the day he died. “Aaron spoke to his PR team early [that] morning. They found out he was dead at 11am when they got a call from the family,” they said, before saying that Melanie had “alerted the cops and his family.”

The insider also revealed that in his final days Aaron had been working so hard towards recovery. “He was so full of hope in recent weeks,” they said. “He was fighting for his life and was doing great. He had projects. He was loving his new role as a father. He was in a good place the past couple of days. Aaron really did want to recover and he was trying so hard these past couple of weeks. This is so beyond tragic.”

Sources close to the “Sooner or Later” singer have also told HL that at the time of his death, Aaron didn’t leave behind instructions for his belongings. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” an insider said. “He did have money at the time of his death, and he was in the process of selling his home.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
