K. Rod
3d ago
well thankfully the driver stayed called 911 because lately there has been so many hit and runs atleast this person is taking responsibility instead of running
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classroomsSuzie GlassmanColorado State
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffsMatt WhittakerColorado State
Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado coldDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
One person killed in crash on Sandcreek Drive South in Commerce City
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive South when a vehicle traveling eastbound collided with two separate westbound vehicles, according to Commerce City PD.
Police search for suspect, vehicle in bias-motivated assault
Police in Denver are searching for the suspect wanted in a bias-motivated assault. The assault happened on Nov. 1 about 4:08 p.m. near the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, bald with a beard. Police have released a picture of the suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in the assault. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
Woman killed after being hit by car in crosswalk
A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a crosswalk in Aurora. This is the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.
Thornton tattoo shop struggling after vehicle collides into store
The tattoo shop that started a fundraiser for the families of those killed in the 2021 Denver-Lakewood mass shooting is now in need of help after a vehicle collided into the store.
8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack
Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond.
Rolando Felipe charged with shooting, killing 12-year-old, injuring 13-year-old
The 18-year-old accused of a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and his 13-year-old relative with serious injuries appeared in court on Friday. Rolando Felipe has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and committing a violent crime with a weapon. The shooting happened last Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Zion Street in Aurora. Aurora police detectives found the suspect vehicle used in the shooting - described as silver Acura sedan after a resident's surveillance cameras captured an image of it leaving the area - hours after the shooting. Investigators then were able to identify and detain Felipe, then considered a person of interest until he was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting. Police said the two boys were shot as they walked in the 900 block of Zion Street just before 3 p.m. Nov. 11. The location is a few blocks south of Children's Hospital. The gunfire came from that silver Acura as it was driving past the two boys.
Greeley man sentenced to life for fatal shooting in Evans
GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who was on parole when he shot and killed a man at an Evans motel was convicted of first-degree murder this week and sentenced to life in prison. A jury on Wednesday convicted Joseph Gonzales, 31, of murdering Abdul Nigel Jefferies on Sept....
Commerce City investigators ID suspect vehicle used in deadly July robbery
Commerce City detectives have identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle used in a deadly robbery in July, the Commerce City Police Department announced Tuesday.
Juveniles who pushed man off light rail charged with assault
Seven juveniles involved in an attack on the RTD light rail in Lakewood will be charged with second-degree assault, the District Attorney's office in the 1st Judicial District said Thursday. DA Alexis King announced that charges were filed against the juveniles, who seriously injured a 45-year-old man. On Oct. 14, Zachary Chopko was allegedly pushed out of an RTD light rail train in a random attack by a group of...
'I'm the lucky one': Injured friend remembers 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
DENVER — His hand is bandaged, his scalp stitched and his leg broken -- but Mitchell Garcia considers himself lucky: he survived. Garcia and his best friend, Aaron Curtis, were walking to the RTD Convention Center station in Downtown Denver after a concert early Saturday morning when a driver in a blue SUV ran them over.
broomfieldleader.com
Former Broomfield employee accused of deadly shooting over paycheck typo
A former security guard who worked at a Broomfield mall is accused of shooting and killing his boss over a paycheck typo, according to an affidavit. Lloyd Love Jr., 35, faces first-degree murder charges in the deadly shooting of 52-year-old Marvin Johnson. Love shot Johnson in Aurora Oct. 20 over...
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing man in Evans motel
A 31-year-old man who was convicted of murder earlier this week was sentenced to life in prison by a Weld County judge on Friday.
Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say
Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
cuindependent.com
Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
Tips sought after fatal Commerce City carjacking
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are asking members of the public to help them identify a vehicle that's believed to be related to a homicide that happened in July in Commerce City. The incident began around 1:30 a.m. on July 25 when a man who had been at a...
28-year-old killed in Denver hit-and-run; parents plead for answers
A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning at 15th near Stout Street.
Man killed in hit-and-run left with debris on road
Police in Commerce City responded to a report of debris in the roadway, when they arrived they found a man who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
