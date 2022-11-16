ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Tyla

Ferry passengers defend mum and her crying baby after man shouts at them

A ferry full of people jumped to a mum’s defence after someone allegedly told her crying baby to ‘shut up’. A video of the incident has been shared on Reddit by someone with the username Miragen125 alongside the caption: “Ferry passengers defend a mother and her crying baby.” Watch the clip below:
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Tyla

Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
Upworthy

Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Tyla

Mum left shocked after nursery teacher removes daughter's wobbly tooth

A mum was left shocked and surprised after a teacher at her daughter's school took it upon themselves to pull out her wobbly tooth. The mum, from Australia, took to Twitter to share her experience after her daughter returned from nursery with one tooth less than she'd gone with. This...
Tyla

Boy outsmarts potential kidnapper by asking cashier to pretend she's his mum

Kidnapping is a terrifying possibility for parents and children all around the world, but one 10-year-old managed to save himself with some seriously quick thinking. Sammy Green, 10, a savvy fourth grader from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, knew that he was in danger when a woman began following him as he walked home from school on Friday (11 November).
POTTSTOWN, PA
Tyla

'Selfish' woman faces backlash after admitting why she never wants children

A woman who has vowed to never have kids says she’s been met with a harsh backlash from strangers accusing her of being selfish. Marcela Munoz, from Kansas City in Missouri, has decided against having children, because she doesn’t like the thought of morning sickness or having to get by on little sleep. You can see her talk about her decision here:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tyla

Tyla

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

