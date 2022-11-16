Bobby Flay is a renowned chef and tv personality who knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking. On his eponymous show, "Beat Bobby Flay," professional chefs challenge Flay to cook their signature dish, which can be savory or sweet. Even though the show has aired for 30 seasons, contestants don't win all too often. Flay's been in the business long enough to know how to create depth of flavor in all his dishes and has a wide array of culinary knowledge. His friend and mentor chef Jonathan Waxman shared that the only way a contestant could win would be to cook to their strengths and not Flay's. While he started his career cooking Southwestern cuisine, he has since opened restaurants focused on Mediterranean and Italian cuisines (per Vital Vegas). Flay often shares his tips and tricks with his fans via Food Network and his social media accounts.

