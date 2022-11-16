ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
Time Out Global

The UK’s best winter walk has been named, and it’s in London

London isn’t usually thought of as a place for beautiful hikes in sprawling nature – although London hipsters might dress like they’re about to scale a mountain, their performance clothing is usually keeping them safe and dry on their expedition to the farmers’ market and/or pub.
thebrag.com

Unseen footage of John Farnham marks historic moment in Australian TV

Previously unseen footage of John Farnham has unknowingly also preserved a historic moment on Australian TV. A recently discovered black and white clip captures John Farnham performing the song ‘For Once In My Life’ on what was supposed to be the final episode of the iconic music show Happening 72, hailed by many as ‘the last great, important pop music show of the black and white era.’
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie

With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Decider.com

Is ‘Bones and All’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

A romantic horror starring Timothée Chalamet? Count us in! Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the actor is set to star alongside Taylor Russell in Bones and All, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, this coming-of-age film follows...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away

For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
Deadline

Amazon Freevee Saves ‘Neighbours’ After Channel 5 Axing

Turns out it wasn’t a final goodbye from Australia’s Neighbours after all. The iconic soap, about the Ramsay Street residents living in the fictional Erinsborough, has been saved from the scrapheap by Amazon’s free streamer Freevee, following a deal with program maker Fremantle. A new series will begin filming in Australia next year, with the likes of Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne reprising their roles. A premiere is slated for the second half of the year. Watch a teaser for the new run here. The daily series had bowed out on Network 10 in Australia and long-time British home Channel 5 in June after...

