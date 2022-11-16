ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Cozy & Chic holiday looks

The turkey, dressing, and oh the pumpkin pie – It all sounds so nice!. Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some cozy and chic looks for turkey day and ideas of where to go with the family on Black Friday!. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark

Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Top Festive Spots to check out in DFW

DFW just got named the second most festive city in the nation, and My Curly Adventurers Blogger Johanna Voss takes us through the hottest spots to check out this season. For more information, follow her Jessica on @mycurlyadventures on TikTok.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Pie Time With Bonafide Betties

We get a look at some of the best pies of the season from Bonafide Betty’s Pie Company in Rockwall. For more information, visit bonafidebettiespieco.com.
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special

DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

