Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Culinary staff at AT&T Stadium preparing massive Thanksgiving spread for Cowboys fans on game day
ARLINGTON, Texas — This is one of the busiest kitchens in North Texas right now is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The chefs and the staff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are preparing holiday favorites for fans going to the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The culinary playbook for...
WFAA
Cozy & Chic holiday looks
The turkey, dressing, and oh the pumpkin pie – It all sounds so nice!. Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some cozy and chic looks for turkey day and ideas of where to go with the family on Black Friday!. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.
WFAA
Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark
Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
WFAA
Top Festive Spots to check out in DFW
DFW just got named the second most festive city in the nation, and My Curly Adventurers Blogger Johanna Voss takes us through the hottest spots to check out this season. For more information, follow her Jessica on @mycurlyadventures on TikTok.
WFAA
Pie Time With Bonafide Betties
We get a look at some of the best pies of the season from Bonafide Betty’s Pie Company in Rockwall. For more information, visit bonafidebettiespieco.com.
Conspiracies and the gift of music compete on the 59th anniversary of the JFK assassination
DALLAS — The 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas brought hundreds to Dealey Plaza to offer 59 seconds of silence, to sell 59 years of conspiracy theories and books and to see the spot that changed the city's image forever. But, in the...
WFAA
Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special
DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
'A tragic thing': 59 years later, watch WFAA's breaking coverage of the JFK assassination
DALLAS — Fifty-nine years ago Tuesday, WFAA photographer Bert Shipp was stationed at the Dallas Trade Mart, awaiting the arrival of President John F. Kennedy. Shipp saw the president's motorcade. But it wasn't stopping at the Trade Mart. "All of sudden, we saw them approaching. They didn't slow down,"...
Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King. Or at least it costs plenty to see him. While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option. If you consider $350...
Here's how much your Thanksgiving road trip will cost from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a bit more fun to write now, compared to a few months ago. When we calculated the costs of various Texas road trips for Fourth of July, gas prices were around $4.50 per gallon, the highest mark of all-time. On Monday, average prices for...
See The King (twice), the lights in Fort Worth, and the Mavs in Dallas: 20 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — It's the last weekend before Thanksgiving, and surely many of you have travel plans. Per usual, there's plenty to do in the Metroplex this weekend. We've got festivals and sporting events and concerts. Here's everything going on this weekend:. Friday:. The King of Country is gracing us...
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
WFAA
DFW weather: Full Thanksgiving week forecast
Wondering what the weather is looking like this week? WFAA Meteorologist Greg Fields has you covered.
These spots have the best banana pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp
A southern staple, a dessert like no other, the humble banana pudding is something that people from young to old can enjoy at any point during the year, but there's something about consuming it during the fall season that makes it spectacular.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
WFAA
Wide-ranging concert lineup at 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo includes popular K-pop group ONEUS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether you're into country music, K-pop or both, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's concert series will have a wide range of musical genres during next year's event. The first lineup of the event's concert series at Will Rogers Auditorium was announced this week....
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
WFAA
DFW weather: A look at your holiday travel forecast
There's rain in the forecast if you're traveling within Texas. Here's the latest.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
420
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0