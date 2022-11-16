Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
YAIPak Outreach looks to future with Be the Hope Banquet | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – YAIPak Outreach of Clarksville, Tennessee, held its annual Be the Hope Banquet Friday night at Oak Grove Gaming to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and hear plans for the future. Guests heard from YAIPak founder Sherry Nicholson and guest speaker Leo Millan, and...
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
clarksvillenow.com
Make Christmas special for kids in need with Clarksville Now Toy Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Be Santa’s helper for Christmas this year and help area kids have a wonderful Christmas by donating to the 5 Star Media Group annual Toy Drive!. Come see us from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 9 and 10, at Walmart on...
clarksvillenow.com
Friends of Dunbar Cave to host membership drive Dec. 3
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of Dunbar Cave (FODC) is hosting a membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. People who become members of FODC that day will be given the opportunity to go on a free guided cave tour that same afternoon. Please, see...
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s charities gathered under one website at #ClarksvilleStrong
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have dozens of nonprofits in Clarksville, supporting everything from hunger relief to youth mentoring to animal shelters. We’ve reached the point that we need a way to organize it all: to connect donors and volunteers with organizations, and to connect people in need with the agencies that can help them.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear to recognize schools in Christian County for military-connected youth support
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will join local leaders and state officials at a ceremony to honor the eight elementary schools in Christian County with the Purple Star Award. The Purple Star Award acknowledges a school’s dedication to and support of military-connected youth. The Kentucky Departments...
clarksvillenow.com
Customs House Museum and Cultural Center schedule for December 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark your calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition, December 1 – January 29 | Kimbrough Gallery. Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form. This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
franchising.com
Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.
November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
clarksvillenow.com
1,500 turkeys go out to military families in 5th annual Turkeys for Troops | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of military families lined up in downtown Clarksville Saturday morning to get some help with Thanksgiving through the fifth annual Turkeys for Troops giveaway. 1,500 turkeys were distributed to active-duty soldiers, veterans and their families in the James Corlew Chevrolet parking lot on...
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Family and Community Educators attend state conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Family and Community Educators members attended the 40th annual Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Conference held November 13-16 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. Their theme “Saddle Up with FCE” was played to the hilt with decorations, hospitality room spreads, games, line dancing, and seated line dancing!
clarksvillenow.com
Nashville State Community College announces director of Nursing
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Nashville State Community College’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in...
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: WWII history resurfaces, Foundry plans move, deadly shooting and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Amazon still committed to Clarksville despite recent national layoffs: Amazon recently announced it will be laying off 10,000 employees, leaving many to wonder what that means for the distribution center. READ MORE.
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU Entrepreneurship Challenge awards $15,000 to students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University College of Business hosted the first-ever 15K Entrepreneurship Challenge on Nov. 15. The event encouraged student teams to display their creativity and teamwork by presenting viable business solutions to problems within their communities. After completing a preliminary round of judging, six...
Community members invited to Thanksgiving worship service
The Christian County Ministerial Association will have a Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Freeman Chapel CME Church, 137 S. Virginia St. “We want to invite the community and all the churches to come and worship with us,” said the Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa. This will...
franklinis.com
Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin
Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
