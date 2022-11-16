Read full article on original website
Usman Nurmagomedov routs Patricky Freire to win Bellator title
Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of MMA legend Khabib, dominated Patricky "Pitbull" Freire to capture the Bellator lightweight title Friday night.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream
Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC Orlando fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ on Dec. 3
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) UFC Orlando Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Orlando news and notes be sure to hit up...
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold
Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
UFC Fight Night main event off over Derrick Lewis illness
Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was bumped from the card after Lewis pulled out of the bout with an illness.
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac odds, predictions, lines: Top MMA expert makes surprising fight card picks
Serghei Spivac believes he deserves to be recognized among the world's elite heavyweights, and he has a chance to prove it Saturday when he takes on former title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac. The battle of ranked contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (4 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 12-ranked Spivac has won five of his last six fights but hasn't received the level of recognition garnered by other rising heavyweight prospects. This is in large part because he lost two of his first three outings with the promotion and has faced a relatively meager slate of opposition. That changes Saturday when he meets the No. 7-ranked Lewis, who has faced the division's biggest names and needs a win to remain in the upper tier of the rankings.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
Fedor Emelianenko Set To Face Ryan Bader In Retirement Bout At Bellator 290 In February
MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will fight one final time, as he's set to take on Bellator heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, in a rematch at Bellator 290 on February 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California which also will air on CBS. CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse was the first to...
