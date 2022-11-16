ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
DENVER, CO
bjpenndotcom

Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)

Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Sports

Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold

Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
Yardbarker

CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February

Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac odds, predictions, lines: Top MMA expert makes surprising fight card picks

Serghei Spivac believes he deserves to be recognized among the world's elite heavyweights, and he has a chance to prove it Saturday when he takes on former title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac. The battle of ranked contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (4 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 12-ranked Spivac has won five of his last six fights but hasn't received the level of recognition garnered by other rising heavyweight prospects. This is in large part because he lost two of his first three outings with the promotion and has faced a relatively meager slate of opposition. That changes Saturday when he meets the No. 7-ranked Lewis, who has faced the division's biggest names and needs a win to remain in the upper tier of the rankings.
LAS VEGAS, NV

