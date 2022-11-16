Serghei Spivac believes he deserves to be recognized among the world's elite heavyweights, and he has a chance to prove it Saturday when he takes on former title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac. The battle of ranked contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (4 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 12-ranked Spivac has won five of his last six fights but hasn't received the level of recognition garnered by other rising heavyweight prospects. This is in large part because he lost two of his first three outings with the promotion and has faced a relatively meager slate of opposition. That changes Saturday when he meets the No. 7-ranked Lewis, who has faced the division's biggest names and needs a win to remain in the upper tier of the rankings.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO