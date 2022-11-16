Read full article on original website
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
AMBER Alert out for teen runaway in Wyoming
The following is a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department:. CASPER, Wyo. - On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a runaway report involving a fourteen-year-old girl, Gracelyn PRATT (picture attached). Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school. The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren MARTIN (36 years of age; picture attached). Detectives learned that MARTIN and Gracelyn recently had been seen together in the days leading up to Gracelyn being reported as a runaway.
Casper PD: No suspect found upon entry to surrounded home; investigation ongoing
CASPER, Wyo. — No suspect was ultimately found in a west Casper home Wednesday where police had earlier been informed that an armed subject was present, Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard told media at 8:48 p.m. “There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Bullard added. Law...
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
(PHOTOS) Casper police respond to armed barricaded suspect in west Casper neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — [7:50 p.m.] Casper police and a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office special response team are still negotiating with what is believed to be an armed barricaded suspect in a west Casper neighborhood Wednesday night. As of 7:45 p.m., law enforcement could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to surrender.
New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire
MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
(UPDATE) Crash impacting traffic on Highway 220 near Casper Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation says a crash is impacting traffic on State Highway 220 near Casper on Thursday afternoon. A travel lane is blocked at milepost 101.3, WYDOT said. “Expect delays.”. The alert was posted at 1:26 p.m. The alert does not indicate a...
Mills woman charged with grand theft, altering checks, opening fraudulent loans in two felony cases
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman pleaded not guilty to felony theft and forgery charges in Natrona County District Court this week after police say she repeatedly altered and deposited checks written to her by clients she’d cleaned for. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, is charged with the theft...
Woman Run Over in Accident on K and North Lincoln Street in Casper
According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street. The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it...
K2 Radio Gets Hacked, Sends Out Numerous Pro-Hitler And Other Anti-Semitic Alerts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper radio station is apologizing for a number of anti-semitic alerts it sent out to its mobile subscribers Wednesday morning. In a message to its readers on Facebook, K2 Radio announced that their “system was breached and a number of...
Casper police giving away adult, kid bikes; first come, first served Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be giving away adult’s and children’s bikes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 320 Market St. The bikes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. People will need to haul the bikes away on their own.
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County District Court: Selected Proceedings (11/11/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences handed down recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. The court is not bound at...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
Bitter cold, up to 5 inches of snow on Casper Mountain on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will see bitter-cold temperatures and snow accumulations of up to 5 inches through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high will reach only 17 degrees and dip to 1 degree overnight, with windchills as low as minus 15 degrees possible....
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
