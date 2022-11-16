The following is a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department:. CASPER, Wyo. - On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a runaway report involving a fourteen-year-old girl, Gracelyn PRATT (picture attached). Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school. The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren MARTIN (36 years of age; picture attached). Detectives learned that MARTIN and Gracelyn recently had been seen together in the days leading up to Gracelyn being reported as a runaway.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO