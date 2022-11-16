ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

AMBER Alert out for teen runaway in Wyoming

The following is a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department:. CASPER, Wyo. - On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a runaway report involving a fourteen-year-old girl, Gracelyn PRATT (picture attached). Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school. The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren MARTIN (36 years of age; picture attached). Detectives learned that MARTIN and Gracelyn recently had been seen together in the days leading up to Gracelyn being reported as a runaway.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire

MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
MILLS, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Bitter cold, up to 5 inches of snow on Casper Mountain on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will see bitter-cold temperatures and snow accumulations of up to 5 inches through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high will reach only 17 degrees and dip to 1 degree overnight, with windchills as low as minus 15 degrees possible....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy