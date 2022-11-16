ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Reactions: WVU out of bowl contention with loss to Kansas State

West Virginia is out of bowl contention. The Mountaineers lost to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, assuring the team would finish with a losing season for the third time in four years under Head Coach Neal Brown. With Mike waiting to talk with Brown and student athletes after the game, Chris took a few minutes to record his thoughts on the loss and what's next for the program in a brief Rapid Reactions Podcast. Check it out in the video above.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-31 win at West Virginia

This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-31 win at West Virginia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. On Will Howard's first start... He played really well. I saw how much he prepared during the week and how comfortable he was taking all the reps with the ones. I definitely feel like he came out ready.
LIVE: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31 FINAL

Coming off a dominant 31-3 win at Baylor, K-State will head back out on the road as the Wildcats face West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown, W.Va. The game will kick at 1 p.m. CT and be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. K-State enters the week in second place in the Big 12 standings, while West Virginia is fresh off a 23-20 home win over Oklahoma to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31

Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Postgame Walk & Talk. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 48-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.. Quarterback Will Howard and the K-State offense played well in a game that required plenty of points as the defense struggled to slow down the Mountaineers. The Wildcats are now 8-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big 12 and one win (or a Texas loss) away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
Live updates: WVU vs. Kansas State - KSU 48, WVU 31 (F)

Two wins put visiting Kansas State into next month's Big 12 championship game. Two wins put host West Virginia into a bowl game. Only one will advance its goal when the Mountaineers welcome the Wildcats to Mountaineer Field for today's 2 p.m. game on ESPN+. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big...
The Plays That Changed the Game - WVU vs Kansas State

Pregame - 28.0% chance of WVU winning the game. 13:50 First Quarter - Howard to Wheeler for 33 yards - 20.8%. 12:52 First Quarter - Deuce Vaughn touchdown run - 17.4%. The Wildcats wasted little time moving right down the field to score the game's first points. Kansas State won the kickoff and seemingly caught fans and announcers by surprise, choosing to receive the opening kickoff. They must have loved their scripted plays and for good reason, going 69 yards in just five plays (all positive gains) for the score.
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
Kansas State at West Virginia: How the Mountaineers rated as recruits

From how West Virginia stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. West Virginia Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
Hawkeyes stunned by Kansas State

Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul.
Bijan Robinson's big day leads Texas' ground-and-pound demolition of Kansas, 55-14

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Needing a win to bounce back from a disappointingly-frustrating loss to TCU and to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the Big 12 title game, Texas has a lot to play for in the final road game of the 2022 season against Kansas on Saturday (2:30 p.m., FS1). The Longhorns need to win out and get help to get to Arlington, which is easier said than done with head coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks boasting one of the most dynamic, diverse offenses in the country and owning the most recent win in the series with last season’s 57-56 overtime win in Austin.
High School Football plays down to Final 4

It’s down to the final 4 for High School football play-offs. Two area schools will be in action Friday night. Waverly hosts Cunningham in a 6-man semi-final. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. Burlingame hosts Little River in 8-Man Division I. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. The winners...
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
