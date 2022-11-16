Read full article on original website
Rapid Reactions: WVU out of bowl contention with loss to Kansas State
West Virginia is out of bowl contention. The Mountaineers lost to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, assuring the team would finish with a losing season for the third time in four years under Head Coach Neal Brown. With Mike waiting to talk with Brown and student athletes after the game, Chris took a few minutes to record his thoughts on the loss and what's next for the program in a brief Rapid Reactions Podcast. Check it out in the video above.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-31 win at West Virginia
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-31 win at West Virginia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. On Will Howard's first start... He played really well. I saw how much he prepared during the week and how comfortable he was taking all the reps with the ones. I definitely feel like he came out ready.
LIVE: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31 FINAL
Coming off a dominant 31-3 win at Baylor, K-State will head back out on the road as the Wildcats face West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown, W.Va. The game will kick at 1 p.m. CT and be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. K-State enters the week in second place in the Big 12 standings, while West Virginia is fresh off a 23-20 home win over Oklahoma to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31
Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Postgame Walk & Talk. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 48-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.. Quarterback Will Howard and the K-State offense played well in a game that required plenty of points as the defense struggled to slow down the Mountaineers. The Wildcats are now 8-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big 12 and one win (or a Texas loss) away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
Kansas State overwhelms WVU early and often in 48-31 win
No. 17 Kansas State stayed in the lead position for the spot opposite No. 4 TCU in the Big 12 championship game while ending West Virginia's chances to reach a bowl game with a 48-31 victory before a crowd of 37,055 at Mountaineer Field Saturday. The Wildcats scored on the...
Live updates: WVU vs. Kansas State - KSU 48, WVU 31 (F)
Two wins put visiting Kansas State into next month's Big 12 championship game. Two wins put host West Virginia into a bowl game. Only one will advance its goal when the Mountaineers welcome the Wildcats to Mountaineer Field for today's 2 p.m. game on ESPN+. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big...
The Plays That Changed the Game - WVU vs Kansas State
Pregame - 28.0% chance of WVU winning the game. 13:50 First Quarter - Howard to Wheeler for 33 yards - 20.8%. 12:52 First Quarter - Deuce Vaughn touchdown run - 17.4%. The Wildcats wasted little time moving right down the field to score the game's first points. Kansas State won the kickoff and seemingly caught fans and announcers by surprise, choosing to receive the opening kickoff. They must have loved their scripted plays and for good reason, going 69 yards in just five plays (all positive gains) for the score.
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
Kansas State at West Virginia: How the Mountaineers rated as recruits
From how West Virginia stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. West Virginia Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
Hawkeyes stunned by Kansas State
Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul.
Bijan Robinson's big day leads Texas' ground-and-pound demolition of Kansas, 55-14
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Needing a win to bounce back from a disappointingly-frustrating loss to TCU and to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the Big 12 title game, Texas has a lot to play for in the final road game of the 2022 season against Kansas on Saturday (2:30 p.m., FS1). The Longhorns need to win out and get help to get to Arlington, which is easier said than done with head coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks boasting one of the most dynamic, diverse offenses in the country and owning the most recent win in the series with last season’s 57-56 overtime win in Austin.
Watch Kansas State vs. UMKC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. K-State beat the California Golden Bears 63-54 last week. Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were among the main...
Wamego to battle the Bullpups on the precipice of history
On Friday night, Wamego will take the field looking to do something that no team in Red Raider history has ever accomplished. Punch a ticket to a state championship game, and earn the right to play for the title of best team in Class 4A. Standing in their way is...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
“Indians” to remain at Bishop Stadium end zone after board approves replacement of field turf
USD 383 school board members approved a nearly half million dollar purchase to replace the field turf and goalposts at Bishop Stadium Wednesday night, with tensions flaring over how what wording should be included in the end zones. The debate centered on whether or not “Indians” should be replaced in...
High School Football plays down to Final 4
It’s down to the final 4 for High School football play-offs. Two area schools will be in action Friday night. Waverly hosts Cunningham in a 6-man semi-final. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. Burlingame hosts Little River in 8-Man Division I. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. The winners...
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
