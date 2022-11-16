LAWRENCE, Kan. — Needing a win to bounce back from a disappointingly-frustrating loss to TCU and to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the Big 12 title game, Texas has a lot to play for in the final road game of the 2022 season against Kansas on Saturday (2:30 p.m., FS1). The Longhorns need to win out and get help to get to Arlington, which is easier said than done with head coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks boasting one of the most dynamic, diverse offenses in the country and owning the most recent win in the series with last season’s 57-56 overtime win in Austin.

